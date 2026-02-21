Jackets' bats stay hot in doubleheader sweep to move to 6-0

Georgia Tech continued its scorching offensive start, scoring double-digit runs for the fifth and sixth straight games to open the season to set a new program record and sweep a doubleheader vs. Stony Brook on Friday to open a four-game series at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Jackets (6-0) racked up 14 runs on 18 hits in a 14-5 Game 1 win and followed that up by taking down the visiting Seawolves (0-5) by a 10-5 score in Game 2, which was shortened to seven innings.

Here are a few details on each of the two victories in front of the home crowd on Friday:

Game 1: Georgia Tech 14, Stony Brook 5

The Jackets trailed 4-3 after the top of the fifth but quickly surged back ahead with a four-run bottom of the fifth and a six-run sixth to turn the game’s momentum completely around and set the tone for a convincing win in the series opener.

Georgia Tech had six players with multiple hits, including a huge effort by Alex Hernandez who was 4-for-5 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored. Carson Kerce also had a big game with three hits, including a double, and four RBIs.

Will Baker continued his hot start to 2026 with a pair of hits, including a double, an RBI and three runs scored, Jarren Advincula had a pair of hits and two RBIs and Vahn Lackey and Drew Burress each added two hits as well with Lackey driving in a run and scoring two. Drew Rogers also went deep for a homer and had two walks, three RBIs and two runs scored to round out the offensive contributions.

On the mound, the Jackets used five pitchers with Kayden Campbell moving to 2-0 thanks to earning the win after 1 1/3 innings of relief in which he gave up one run on two hits with two strikeouts.

Tate McKee started and got a no decision after going four innings and allowing two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

Along with Campbell out of the bullpen, Caden Gaudette, Jake Lankie and Dimitri Angelakos all pitched in relief with Lankie and Angelakos having scoring outings. Lankie went two innings and didn’t allow a run on two hits with five strikeouts while Angelakos tossed a scoreless ninth, allowing just one hit.

Game 2: Georgia Tech 10, Stony Brook 5 (7 innings)

The offense came through once again with a big inning in the bottom of the fifth to break open what was a tied game at the time, 5-5, and hold steady from there for the win.

Lackey had the big bat in the middle of the lineup for the Jackets with a pair of homers in the Game 2 victory while driving in three runs, drawing two walks and scoring two runs.

Kerce continued his huge day in the nightcap with a triple, double, two walks, an RBI and two runs scored, and Advincula contributed a pair of hits and three RBIs. Rogers added two more hits, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Parker Brosius had a double and an RBI.

Baker and Caleb Daniel each had a double as well.

Georgia Tech used five more pitchers in the second game with Brett Barfield (1-0) getting the win in relief after 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief as he allowed two hits and struck out one.

Justin Shadek got his first start as a Jacket and went two innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Caden Spivey came on after that and had a rough inning of work, allowing two runs on three hits with four walks and one strikeout.

Adam McKelvey and Jamie Vicens had scoreless, hitless relief appearances sandwiched around Barfield with McKelvey going 1 1/3 innings and striking out two and Vicens tossing one inning and striking out two.

Up Next…

Georgia Tech will continue the series with Stony Brook on Saturday with a 3 p.m. scheduled first pitch and wrap up the four-game set on Sunday starting at 1 p.m.