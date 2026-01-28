Jackets battle to the end but can't fully dig out of hole to fall at Virginia Tech
GT coach Damon Stoudamire spoke with media during Monday's ACC Coaches Call as team looks to turn things around after 2-5 conference start....
Georgia Tech gets off to slow start in second half as Clemson is able to put together big run and pull away for ACC road victory....
GT head coach Damon Stoudamire spoke to the media about several different subjects on Tuesday as the Jackets get ready for Clemson Saturday....
Coming off a big win at NC State Saturday, GT head coach Damon Stoudamire answered questions about his team Monday on the ACC Coaches Call....
Georgia Tech responds from disappointing loss to Pitt on Wednesday with gutsy 78-74 road victory over NC State Saturday in Raleigh....
Jackets fall behind big in first half, never get closer than 16 in the second half in disappointing 89-66 loss to Pitt to fall to 1-4 in the ACC....
GT head coach Damon Stoudamire was asked about playing former Jackets George and Souare Tuesday during Monday's ACC Coaches Call....
Georgia Tech closes out the game on a 22-7 run to defeat Boston College 65-53 and even ACC record at 1-1 to follow up close loss at Duke....
Georgia Tech battles No. 5 Duke to the end before falling 85-79 in ACC opener as veteran guard Reeves scores 1,000th career point....
Georgia Tech boosted by return of Baye Ndongo and Jaeden Mustaf in dominant victory to wrap non-conference play with 9-4 record....
After battling for a while vs. Marist, Tech finishes first half on 12-1 run, control second half to roll to 87-76 home victory over Marist....
Georgia Tech controls the final eight minutes to get by Monmouth for a 79-67 home victory going into finals break....
Georgia Tech out-rebounds West Georgia 48-28, dominates final 12 minutes of the game to earn 82-66 victory, move to 5-1 on the season....
Jackets battle in game of runs back and forth but fall 92-87 to rival Georgia in Athens in the hardwood version of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate....
After trailing by two at the half, Jackets rally in final 20 minutes to pull away for 70-60 home win over Southeastern Louisiana....
Georgia Tech's defensive efforts and balanced scoring lead way to 82-36 victory over Radford in season opener, Blair's first game on the sideline....
Georgia Tech needs overtime and a big shot by redshirt-senior Kowacie Reeves Jr. to take down Maryland Eastern Shore in season opener....
Jackets' head coach speaks with the media as he gets ready to start his third season on The Flats next week....
Georgia Tech women's basketball coach Karen Blair held a preseason press conference on Tuesday to discuss her upcoming first season with the Jackets....
Jackets' 3rd-year head coach Damon Stoudamire met with the media Tuesday as his team will soon start preseason practice for the 2025-26 season....
Georgia Tech has full schedule dates for the 2025-26 season after release of ACC slate on Tuesday....