Jackets bounce back for 7-5 win over Xavier, even series

Georgia Tech needed a win after Friday’s frustrating extra-innings loss to Xavier, and that’s exactly what they got on Saturday afternoon, using a five-run third inning to turn the game around and hold on for a 7-5 victory over the Musketeers to even the series at 1-1.

The Jackets (38-8) fell behind 1-0 after surrendering another first-inning run, a trend head coach James Ramsey would like his pitching staff to change soon, but jumped in front with a five-run bottom of the third with the big blow coming from a three-run homer off the bat of Will Baker.

From there, Tech added single runs in the fifth and sixth to push the advantage to 7-1, but Xavier (22-26) didn’t go away quietly, scoring four over the final three innings to put some pressure on the Jackets’ pitching staff before lefty Cooper Underwood was able to finish things out in the ninth.

Offensive story for the Jackets…

As mentioned above, most of the work with the bats was done in the third inning with Baker coming through with the three-run shot over the right-field wall.

Four Tech batters finished with multi-hit days, including Drew Burress who was 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Carson Kerce had a solo homer and a double for another strong day in the leadoff spot. It was Kerce’s 25th double of the season, which is the most among Power-4 players and the the third-best single-season total in Tech baseball history.

Vahn Lackey contributed a pair of hits, including a double and an RBI, and Kent Schmidt also had two hits. Jarren Advincula added a double and two runs scored, and Caleb Daniel rounded out the offensive standouts with a double.

Four Jackets’ pitchers combine in the winning effort…

Brett Barfield (3-0) earned the win on the mound for Georgia Tech, pitching three innings of relief and allowing one run on three hits with a career-high seven strikeouts and one walk.

Barfield followed Carson Ballard who got his first weekend start of the season and went four innings as he allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in a no decision.

Jake Lankie and Cooper Underwood were the final two Jackets’ pitchers to toe the rubber on Saturday as Lankie pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up two runs on two hits while Underwood went the final 1 2/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts.

Georgia Tech’s Cooper Underwood delivers a pitch to the plate during Saturday’s game vs. Xavier. (Photo by GT Athletics)

Up next…

Georgia Tech will look to claim the series on Sunday afternoon with the rubber match vs. Xavier set for 1 p.m. at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Jackets will then have the midweek off before jumping back into ACC play this coming weekend when they host Duke for three starting on Friday at 7 p.m.