Jackets break open tied game in 7th, secure series win vs. Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech looked to be in trouble on Saturday afternoon after falling behind 5-2 in the fifth vs. Virginia Tech. But the Jackets’ offense simple flipped the switch and did what it has all season…score runs in bunches.

The Jackets quickly rallied for three in the bottom of the fifth to even things up at 5-5 and then exploded for an eight-run seventh to completely take control of the game and roll to a 14-5 victory to secure the ACC series win in front of a sold-out home crowd at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Jackets’ bats…

Georgia Tech (13-1, 2-0 ACC) was led by a huge combined effort at the plate from the middle of its lineup as the 4-5-6 hitters (Vahn Lackey, Kent Schmidt, Ryan Zuckerman) combined for eight hits and 10 RBIs in the win.

Lackey was 3-for-4 with a homer, double, five RBIs and two runs scored to go with his team-leading fifth stolen base while Schmidt finished a perfect 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Zuckerman connected for a solo homer and drove in three runs total for the game.

The bottom three spots in the order weren’t too bad either with Will Baker, Caleb Daniel and Carson Kerce combining for six hits, including three homers, two doubles and three RBIs. Daniel had a pair of solo shots into the trees over the right field fence while Baker had a solo homer and a double. Kerce was 2-for-5 with a double.

Rounding out the offensive contributors were Alex Hernandez and Jarren Advincula with a pair of hits and three runs scored each as Hernandez had a solo homer among his knocks.

Jackets’ arms…

On the mound for the Jackets, Caden Gaudette (1-0) earned the win thanks to 2/3 of an inning of scoreless hitless relief.

Dylan Loy got the start and went 4 2/3 innings in a no decision as he allowed five runs (one earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Jackson Blakeley followed with two innings of strong work out of the bullpen as he didn’t allow a run on four hits with two strikeouts.

Following Gaudette’s time on the mound, Brett Barfield tossed 2/3 of an inning of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and striking out one, and Jamie Vicens closed things out by pitching a scoreless, hitless ninth, walking two and striking out two.

Up Next…

Georgia Tech will look for the series sweep on Sunday as the Jackets and Hokies are set for a 1 p.m. first pitch in the series finale.