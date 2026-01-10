Jackets bring in another big portal piece with former Bama edge Carter

The 2026 transfer portal cycle continued to be good to Georgia Tech and head coach Brent Key on Saturday as the Jackets added former Alabama and top-100 edge Noah Carter to the roster.

Carter’s commitment to the Jackets was first reported by Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports via social media on Saturday afternoon.

Carter is coming off his redshirt-freshman season in Tuscaloosa and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. The former Centennial High (Ariz.) standout committed to Alabama in the Class of 2024 as a 4-star (94.70) edge recruit according to On3’s industry rankings, which also listed him as the No. 84 prospect nationally, No. 3 in the state of Arizona and the No. 13 edge in the class. He chose the Tide over several other Power-4 offers, including Texas, Washington, Arizona State, Arizona, Iowa State and Louisville.

In two years at Alabama, Carter appeared in 14 games and totaled 11 tackles (four solo) and a half a tackle-for-loss. He redshirted in 2024 when he played in three games and followed that up by playing in 11 games this past season.

Carter, who is ranked as a 4-star (94.04) prospect in this year’s transfer portal, the No. 112 player nationally and the No. 12 edge according to On3’s industry rankings, is Tech’s 12th commitment of this portal cycle and fourth on the defensive front along with defensive tackles Vincent Carroll-Jackson (previously at UConn) and Tawfiq Thomas (previously at Colorado) and defensive end/edge Jordan Walker (previously at Rutgers) as defensive line coach Jess Simpson and OLB/defensive ends coach Kyle Pope continue to add depth and talent to their position groups.

Carter is also the third former Alabama player Tech has added during this transfer portal cycle after CB/WR Jaylen Mbakwe and interior offensive lineman Joseph Ionata.