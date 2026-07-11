Jackets' Burress goes No. 8 to the Athletics

It hasn’t been a question of if Drew Burress would be picked highly in the 2026 MLB Draft after his performance at Georgia Tech over the last three years, but rather when and where.

The answer to that came on Saturday afternoon as the former Houston County (Ga.) standout heard his name called at No. 8 overall in the first round by the Athletics.

Burress becomes the second top-10 pick in 2026 for Georgia Tech, joining former teammate Vahn Lackey who was picked No. 3 by the Minnesota Twins earlier in the first round on Saturday. The pair become the first Yellow Jackets to ever be selected in the top 10 of the same draft in program’s history and the No. 13 and 14 Jackets all-time to be able to call themselves first-round picks.

Burress’ path to the pros…

Burress quickly made his name known on the recruiting scene as a high schooler as he was ranked the No. 4 outfielder and No. 18 player nationally by Perfect Game in the 2023 class along with being the No. 1 outfielder and the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia. He eventually selected Georgia Tech over several other offers.

Burress wasted no time adjusting to the college level, bursting onto the scene as a freshman on The Flats with an impressive 2024 season after which he was named the national Freshman of the Year by D1 Baseball, Perfect Game and the NCBWA as well as being an All-American and Freshman All-American according to multiple outlets. He finished the season with a .381 average, 25 homers, 15 doubles, three triples, 67 RBIs and 73 runs scored while also walking 58 times and stealing eight bases.

Other accolades after his freshman season included being named ACC Freshman of the Year, All-ACC First Team and All-ACC Freshman Team.

Burress built off that debut campaign with another strong season as a sophomore in 2025, batting .333 in 60 starts with 19 homers, 23 doubles, one triple, 62 RBIs, 77 runs scored, 53 walks and 10 stolen bases en route to being named a First-Team All-American according to the NCBWA, ABCA, CBF , Perfect Game and D1 Baseball and a Third-Team All-American according to Baseball America. He was a First-Team All-ACC pick once again, a semifinalist for the Dick Howser and Golden Spikes Award while also earning an invite to play on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

All that momentum led Burress to a great closing act on The Flats as a junior this past spring in which he played in 61 games (all starts) and had a .358 average, 1.130 OPS, .657 slugging percentage, .473 on-base percentage, 16 home runs, 60 RBIs, 22 doubles, 3 triples, 91 total hits, 82 runs scored, 49 walks, seven hit-by-pitches and 10 stolen bases. He was named a First-Team All-American by multiple outlets, First-Team All-ACC for the third straight year and an ABCA All-Southeast Region player.

Burress finished his career at Georgia Tech as the program’s all-time home run leader with 60 in his career, passing the previous mark held by Jackets’ great Jason Varitek at 57. He was part of three straight NCAA Regional berths, two ACC Regular-Season Championships (2025, 2026) and an ACC Tournament Championship (2026).

Defensively in 179 games in the outfield at Tech, Burress made just seven errors combined and finished with a career fielding percentage of .984 to go with 409 put-outs and 17 assists.

More Jackets expected to be selected in the MLB Draft this weekend…

The MLB Draft continues Saturday and Sunday from Philadelphia as several more Georgia Tech players are expected to be selected following Lackey and Burress, including 2B/SS Jarren Advincula, shortstop Carson Kerce, RHP Tate McKee and 3B Ryan Zuckerman, among other potential candidates.