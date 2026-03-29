Jackets complete first ACC sweep with Sunday win over NC State

Georgia Tech has been hot out of the gates in ACC play, winning the first three conference series of the year. But on Sunday, the Jackets were able to do something they haven’t been able to do up to this point of the season…complete a sweep.

Georgia Tech got a stellar outing on the mound from Jackson Blakely and another well-balanced, timely-hitting performance from the bats to defeat NC State 10-0 in eight innings and sweep the Wolfpack out of town.

Blakely (3-1) put together his best performance of his Jackets’ career, going a career-high seven shutout innings and allowing just four hits while striking out three and walking one to earn the win.

“Able to get in the zone early and get some early outs, and that helped the pitch count stay down for sure.,” said Blakely after his impressive afternoon. “I trust my guys back there (on defense). I know they’re going to make the plays if I make the pitches, so it definitely helps having that solid group of guys out there holding the damage.”

Blakely is less than two years removed from Tommy John Surgery his senior year of high school and said every time he gets on the mound is another step in reaching his full potential.

“It’s almost like every time I get back out there, it just feels a little bit better, and that’s kind of what it is,” said Blakely. “I’m one percent better every time.”

Justin Shadek followed with a scoreless inning of relief as he didn’t allow a hit, struck out three and walked two.

Georgia Tech (22-5, 9-3 ACC) got an early lead with a run in the first and added to it in the third to make it 3-0 on a pair of solo homers by Parker Brosius and Vahn Lackey.

That was the score until the sixth when the Jackets put a four on the board with big two-RBI hits from Ryan Zuckerman and Kent Schmidt. They were able to force the mercy rule with three in the eighth thanks to bases-loaded walks drawn by Drew Burress and Nathanael Coupet and finished off with an infield RBI single by Jarren Advincula.

Lackey and Brosius each finished with a pair of hits, including their solo homers, while Lackey added a double among his knocks and drove in two runs. Zuckerman and Schmidt each had a hit and two RBIs, and Drew Burress contributed a double, an RBI and scored a run.

“Great way to end the series. We’ve got a lot of respect for NC State…great players, great coaching staff. Those guys have won a lot of games, they’ll continue to win a lot of games,” said Georgia Tech head coach James Ramsey. “I felt like we didn’t give much away this weekend, whether that was offensively, defensively, on the mound, I thought we made them earn it, and once again, at the end of the day, it’s timely hitting. But it really, this weekend was all about we played well in all three phases, and I think it was really evident that whenever there was a little bit of momentum to be had, we were able to minimize and get out of it, big hits up and down the lineup.”

“These guys, man, they just play together when they make their minds up, and I think everything is contagious on the mound as well,” added Ramsey. “When you look at the group tat when momentum’s as good as your next day starter, we Jackson Blakely at Pitt, does a great job, get a little time to kind of rest, reset the deck a little bit. But when you have Jackson Blakely sitting there in a Game 3 of a series, whether it’s winning a series or it’s sweeping, you feel good about your chance.”

NC State (18-10, 3-6 ACC) saw Cooper Consiglio (2-2) take the loss after his start in which he gave up six runs on six hits with six strikeouts and a walk in five innings. The Wolfpack used four other pitchers in relief with Aiden Kitchings and Tristan Potts each having scoreless outings.

The NC State lineup was held in check with four different players recording one hit and all of those being singles. Recording hits for the Wolfpack were Rett Johnson, Chris McHugh, Andrew Wiggins and Drew Lanphere.

For Georgia Tech’s pitching staff, the series sweep included the fewest runs allowed to a ranked opponent since 2006 for the program.

The Jackets’ offense has now scored at least one run in the first inning of five of the last six ACC games and seven conference games overall. Blakely said that early run support does wonders for the pitchers on the mound.

“It’s a great feeling for sure,” said Blakely. “I mean, those guys, they know what they’re doing at the plate, and it helps a lot pitching with a lead. It kind of opens up the…you don’t feel any pressure because you’re like, ‘these guys have my back, and they’re going to score.’ Ryan Zuckerman, actually, every time he gives me the ball, between the innings he goes, ‘we’re going to get some more runs, keep doing your thing,’ and they always do.”

Scoring recap…

Following the pattern of the series so far, Georgia Tech immediately got on the board in the first inning to take a quick lead as Drew Burress doubled, moved up to second on an errant pick-off throw and was driven home on an RBI groundout by Vahn Lackey to make it 1-0.

Georgia Tech added a couple more runs to make it 3-0 in the third thanks to two massive long balls. Parker Brosius connected for a solo homer to left and was followed a few batters later by a solo shot to left center by Vahn Lackey. Both home runs traveled well over 400 feet.

Georgia Tech busted the game open in the sixth as they were able load the bases with no outs and Ryan Zuckerman sent a two-run double down the left-field line followed by a two-run single by Kent Schmidt to make it 7-0.

Georgia Tech wrapped up the scoring in the eighth to force the mercy rule with a pair of runs coming home on bases-loaded walks drawn by Burress and Nathanael Coupet and the final run driven in by Jarren Advincula on an infield single.

Next up…

Georgia Tech will be back at home on Tuesday night for an important midweek matchup as the Jackets host Auburn at 7 p.m. as the two highly-ranked teams square off.

Tech will then have a quick turnaround as they start a three-game ACC series at Cal on Thursday at 9 p.m.