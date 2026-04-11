Jackets complete sweep with explosive offensive innings late

Georgia Tech completed an impressive three-game sweep over No. 5 Florida State on Saturday, and the Jackets did it in blowout fashion with a 17-3 mercy-rule victory in seven innings.

The Jackets (30-5, 15-3 ACC) trailed 3-2 going to the bottom of the fifth but grabbed the lead and momentum of the game with a five-run out burst in the fifth. That rally was rather mild, however, compared to what ensued in the seventh as Georgia Tech exploded for 10 runs to put the exclamation point on the win and the series sweep.

“Yeah, I mean, not much to say other than that’s Georgia Tech. We were really proud of the way that our guys came out with energy,” said Georgia Tech head coach James Ramsey. “It’s a broken record, but it is, man…It’s like these guys just embody everything you want to talk about as a coach, and so it’s really easy for us to just keep putting them in the best positions but trusting that they know how to play the game. But no, once again, it’s a good team over there (with Florida State). They’ve won a lot of games, and so for us it’s more about just continuing to prove to ourselves up and down the line with our depth that we can handle anybody.”



Georgia Tech got huge offensive games from several different batters, including Drew Burress going 4-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and four runs scored and Carson Kerce going 3-for-5 with a homer, five RBIs and two runs scored.

Jarren Advincula added three hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs, and Vahn Lackey and Caleb Daniel each had a solo homer. Ryan Zuckerman added a hit and two RBIs, Will Baker had a double and an RBI, Alex Hernandez contributed a hit and an RBI and Kent Schmidt had a hit and scored two runs.

Georgia Tech’s Jackson Blakely delivers a pitch to the plate during Saturday’s game vs. Florida State. (Photo by GT Athletics)

Jackson Blakely (5-1) continued his strong starting pitching of late to earn the win for Tech with a good outing in which he went five innings while allowing three runs on six hits, striking out five and walking one.

Jake Lankie followed with one inning of scoreless, hitless relief as he struck out two and walked one, and Brett Barfield closed things out with an inning of scoreless, hitless relief of his own as he struck out two.

“All three of our starters outlasted their starters, and I think that’s like something, once again, I talked about the analytics last night, like you don’t really talk about that stuff anymore, but it matters,” said Ramsey. “Like if your starter can outlast their guy, whether it’s a pitch count perspective, they’ve got their 40-something pitches extra on Thursday night, went for some of their best arms, that stuff matters. And so for Blakely to settle down, buckle in, (Brayden) Dowd had some good at-bats off him, to get a sac fly, (Caleb Daniel) makes a really nice play, to just limit it to one, and, I mean, the way we play, ones aren’t going to usually beat us.”



Florida State (24-11, 9-6 ACC) was led by Brayden Dowd offensively with two hits, including a homer, to go with two RBIs. Carter McCulley added a solo homer, and Chase Williams had a triple and scored a run.

The Seminoles used seven different pitchers in the loss with all giving up at least one run. Cole Stokes (0-1) took the loss after 1 1/3 innings in relief in which he gave up three runs on three hits with one strikeout. Bryson Moore started and got a no decision after pitching three innings and allowing two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Scoring recap…

The teams alternated scoring single runs in the first two innings with Florida State and Georgia Tech each scoring one in the first and second.

The Seminoles got a solo homer from Brayden Dowd in the first and another from Carter McCulley in the second while the Jackets had an RBI single by Jarren Advincula in the first followed by a solo homer from Carson Kerce in the second as the sides were tied at 2-2 going to the third.

Florida State took the lead back in the top of the fifth on a sac fly by Dowd to bring home Chase Williams who had tripled earlier in the inning to make it 3-2.

Georgia Tech put together its patented big inning in the fifth as they plated five in the frame to turn the scoreboard around and make it 7-3. The rally included RBI doubles by Advincula and Will Baker as well as a two-run single by Kerce and an RBI single by Alex Hernandez. Three of the five runs came with two outs to continue the trend of the series.

The huge sixth inning to eventually put the game away started with a solo homer from Caleb Daniel and continued on for a while with nine more runs, all of those coming with two outs. Ryan had a two-run double, Kent Schmidt scored on a passed ball, Kerce drove in two more runs with single and Drew Burress and Vahn Lackey completed the 10-run frame with back-to-back homers. Burress’ was a three run shot followed by Lackey’s solo blast, both the opposite way to right field.

“I mean any time you’re playing an ACC game against a quality opponent, us answering back in the first solo shot, solo shot I believe in the second, answering back with a run, then they get another run in the sac, I think it was the fifth, we answer back with five, we answered every time they scored,” said Ramsey. “And then to put together the ten runs, most of them were with two outs.”

Up next…

Georgia Tech will wrap up its five-game homestand on Tuesday at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium by hosting in-state foe Georgia Southern at 6 p.m.

The Jackets then head to Chapel Hill next weekend for another huge ACC series against North Carolina, starting on Friday at 6 p.m.

“I think we’re not overlooking the midweeks,” said Ramsey. “And so I think that’s the thing is all the opponents we’re playing in the midweek are important to us in the state, in the southeast, we’ve got to give everybody our best shot. So I think that’s an opportunity for, once again, we had some of our higher leverage guys that didn’t touch the ball (this weekend). We did it last week, and we didn’t have to throw them on Saturday at Cal. They touched the ball Tuesday. So, I mean, I don’t know what the plan looks like. I don’t know. Tomorrow with our families and, you know, go to church and watch the Masters and probably take some BP and whatnot because you can’t get enough baseball. But I think you look at Tuesday, how do you stack up?

“And then, yeah, North Carolina…I mean, they don’t care if we swept this weekend. I mean, they’re a great program. We’re going to be on the road. I think it’s another great road test for us. And so I think that’ll be the big emphasis is just continuing to do the things that we did. I mean, it’s the little things. Like, you look at it, outstanding pitching, outstanding defense, ran the bases unbelievably well and really measured with the way we do that. And so I think that’s a big thing. And then offense kind of speaks for itself and just kind of kept on keeping on.”



