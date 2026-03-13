Jackets dominant in 10-0 victory to open big series at Clemson

Georgia Tech’s lineup once again put up a few crooked numbers, and Tate McKee was incredible over six scoreless innings as the Jackets opened a key ACC series on the road at Clemson with a statement 10-0 run-rule shortened victory.

McKee (3-0) put together his best outing of the season to this point to earn the win on the mound, shutting Clemson out of six innings and only allowing one hit while striking out seven and walking five.

Georgia Tech (16-2, 3-1 ACC) was once again led at the plate by the duo of Drew Burress and Vahn Lackey, who each went deep in the third inning, a four-run frame for the Jackets, to set the tone for another impressive offensive night. They then added a five-run fifth and the final run in the seventh to reach the mercy-rule threshold.

Burress finished 2-for-5 with a pair of homers and three RBIs while Lackey fell a triple short of the cycle during a 3-for-3 night that included a homer, double and two RBIs.

Will Baker added a double among two hits and two RBIs, Carson Kerce had three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI and Jarren Advincula was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Kent Schmidt also drove in a run.

After McKee’s night ended, Jake Lankie came on to pitch the seventh and final frame as he didn’t allow a run on just one hit.

Preseason ACC Pitcher of the Year Aidan Knaak (0-2) took the loss after the Jackets roughed him up to the tune of eight runs allowed (six earned) on nine hits with eight strikeouts. Clemson (15-3, 0-1 ACC) used one other pitcher, Justin LeGuernic, who allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

Jarren Purify and Jay Dillard had the only hits for the Tigers.

Up next…

Georgia Tech and Clemson will continue the series on Friday night at 8 p.m. with the game being televised once again on ACC Network. The teams will conclude the series on Saturday at 3 p.m.