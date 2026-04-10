Jackets earn 4-3 win in thriller to open ACC series vs. FSU

In a series that had such a high level of anticipation, Thursday’s opener of the three-game set between ACC title contenders Georgia Tech and Florida State delivered in a big way with the Jackets outlasting the Seminoles for a thrilling 4-3 win in front of a rambunctious, sold-out crowd at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

“I think unbelievable atmosphere. Crowd was a factor,” said Georgia Tech head coach James Ramsey after the victory. “So much appreciation for all that goes in, for administration putting on a firework show on a Thursday night, packing this place out. You’re looking at two championship level teams, and I think you look at no errors, Game 1 of a series, both starters go deep in the game. If you’re going to do the things we want to do and play in a super regional type environment and face good arms like that, it’s great for your team to get battle tested. I think you look at winning in different ways, and Florida State stacks up in any manner.

“Before the game, we’re talking about putting your fingerprint on the series. Everybody has a chance to do it, whether you play or you don’t play. That was a really well played game by two teams and it came down to a play that was a crazy play. But I think we stayed within ourselves and just played catch. And played baseball, and we’re rewarded for that in the end. I’m really excited about it. Nothing’s done yet, and there’s going to be two more really hotly-contested games between two really good teams (in this series). And that’s all you can ask for.”

After falling behind 3-1 after two innings, the Jackets (28-5, 13-3 ACC) used a three-run rally in the sixth thanks to some rare small ball for the usual slugging-centric squad to take the one-run lead and then held steady from there with Mason Patel closing it out with three scoreless innings for his third save.

In the sixth after pushing runners to second and third with one out, Georgia Tech’s Carson Kerce beat out a ball hit to short to drive in the first run of the frame. That was followed by Will Baker coming home to score on a wild pitch to tie the game before Drew Burress sent a bloop single to right field to drive in Kerce for the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run.

“I remember, reading a book, playing a lot of tennis, talking about winning ugly, right? You’ve got to find a way sometimes,” said Georgia Tech head coach James Ramsey after the game. “And that was the message at practice yesterday is when you’re facing a great arm, you’ve got to cut down. You may have to get on the plate. You may have to choke up. And you look at some guys box adjusting or some guys sitting on certain pitches. That’s the cool part is when you’re able to stay within and just put pressure on the defense. They did everything right. We found a couple holes. They found a couple holes. Same thing in their beginning. And so I think it’s the value of can you do everything? And so I think for us, it was on display tonight.”

Florida State (24-9, 9-4 ACC) took the lead with a three-run second inning with an RBI single from John Stuetzer followed by two-run homer from Cal Fisher.

But after that, Georgia Tech starter Tate McKee was lights out as the ace earned the win to improve to 6-0 on the season. McKee rebounded from the tough second inning to retire the next 13 straight as he got through six innings. In all he allowed three runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

“I just keep stacking innings, keep stacking batters, and one pitch at a time kind of was my mindset,” said McKee. “I knew that if I went out there and kept giving them zeros, our offense could do it. So it’s just a matter of me going out there and giving the offense a chance to come back in this game, and I was able to do that. I was able to execute after the second inning, didn’t execute great in the second inning, but besides that, I think I was pretty good.”

Patel then handled things from there with three scoreless innings to earn his third save of the season as he allowed three hits over his outing but ended the game dramatically by fielding a ground ball, firing to first and then seeing Kent Schmidt throw it home for the unlikely 1-3-2 game-ending double play.

“Yeah, he just loves pressure,” said Ramsey. “There’s guys you try to instill toughness and you try to do that. But we all know there’s certain guys that just raise their level when they’re needed the most. And he’s that guy that, if you told me I’m going to sit in that dugout and lose with a guy like Mason Patel, I’m never going to have any regrets doing that. And our whole team feels that way as well. So we saved up some bullpen arms, and we’ve done a really good job just kind of sharing it. Like I said earlier, everybody’s got a chance to impact this series this weekend.”

Florida State starter Wes Mendes was effective as well in his start which resulted in a no decision after 5 1/3 innings on the mound as he allowed three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.

John Abraham (1-1) took the loss for the Seminoles after coming on in relief of Mendes in the sixth. He gave up one run on three hits with two strikeout and three walks in two innings on the mound. Florida State used two other relievers in the game with Jake Echols and Cade O’Leary each pitching 1/3 of an inning and not allowing a run. Echols gave up one hit.

Georgia Tech had 10 hits total, stranding 12 men on base. Will Baker, Ryan Zuckerman, Carson Kerce and Jarren Advincula each had two hits apiece with Baker accounting for Tech’s first run of the game on a solo homer in the third. Kerce and Burress had an RBI apiece.

Stuetzer, Brayden Dowd and Chase Williams all had two hits for Florida State with Dowd having a double among his two knocks.

Georgia Tech’s Tate McKee looks in for the sign during Thursday’s game vs. Florida State. (Photo by GT Athletics)

Scoring recap…

Florida State struck first with a three-spot in the top of the second thanks to an RBI double by John Stuezer immediately followed by a two-run homer from Cal Fisher to make it 3-0.

Georgia Tech got one back in the bottom of the second with Will Baker connecting for a solo homer to right to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Jackets put together a three-run rally in the sixth as they finally got the Florida State bullpen and made it count. Carson Kerce had an infield single to drive in the first run, Baker came home to score on a wild pitch and Drew Burress had a bloop RBI single to right for the go-ahead run.

Up Next…

Georgia Tech and Florida State will continue their series on Friday with Game 2 scheduled for 8 p.m. Game 3 will wrap up the series on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Ramsey said he looks forward to seeing the fans try to raise the bar even higher for the atmosphere over the final two games of the series.

“I’d like to see them try,” said Ramsey. “I think it’s so good because you have visions of this. And you have ex-players that are grabbing me. And they say, ‘hey, I thought this was coming. I didn’t know it was coming right away.’ And I think that’s just the cool part is when everybody feels a part of it. And genuinely, they are. I mean this thing extends from the clubhouse outward to how when our guys are going to class and they’re treating their professors well and they’re treating students on campus and they’re running to fraternities and sororities the night before a series, I think everybody shares that. And I think that hey, we’ve got a lot of people in Atlanta and a lot of people that want to watch something exciting. And we’re putting on some pretty good entertainment right now.”