Jackets give 2027 QB Campbell inside look at his possible future

Georgia Tech has made it clear in the past few months through constant contact with him that in-state 2027 quarterback Brodie Campbell is among the staff’s top priorities at the position in this cycle.

On Thursday, the Jackets got a chance to make the case in person for the Newnan (Ga.) standout as he was on campus for a visit that went in-depth on what his future might look like if he were to pick Georgia Tech for his destination on the next level.

“It was awesome,” Campbell said as he described the visit during an interview with JOL on Thursday night. “I loved getting to get in the meeting room with the offense and then with the QBs. It was great to see how they operate. Practice was awesome. They were high energy, and everyone was competing to make each other better. Coach (Chris) Weinke and all of the offensive staff are great coaches, and they push their guys to be the best version of themselves everyday. It was a great day and loved it.”

Campbell spends time with Godsey and Weinke…

During his Thursday visit to The Flats, Campbell had some detailed conversations with Weinke, Georgia Tech’s quarterbacks coach, and new offensive coordinator George Godsey. The former college quarterbacks themselves were able to get across to Campbell what they expect from their QBs and how he would fit in to the system.

“It was a lot of just how they want their QBs to be and the main things that they think I have and can fit into…what they do with being intelligent, strong arm, be able to run the pro-style offense, be athletic in and out of the pocket and just be a leader for the team,” said Campbell. “And we got to watch some film on some stuff they do that I would fit into doing.”

Campbell gets some advice from GT great and NFL Draft hopeful King…

Haynes King just finished up a three-year run as Georgia Tech’s starting quarterback that put him in the program’s record books and in the discussion with the best ever at the position for the program. King was on hand Thursday during Campbell’s visit as the former Longview (Tx.) standout gets ready for his Pro Day that was set for Friday, but he had time to share some words with Campbell, who hopes to be in a similar position in a few years.

“It was awesome,” Campbell said of spending some time with King. “He’s always there to talk. and he is in the spot I want to be in one day so it’s great to be able to pick his brain and just pick up little bits of information. And yes, he’s been working out and throwing getting ready for his pro day, and whatever team gets him in the draft is getting a dawg and an elite player.”

Jackets giving Campbell plenty to remember as his recruitment continues…

Campbell now as an offer list that includes more than 20 schools, including Power-4 opportunities from Georgia Tech, Boston College, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Rutgers and Iowa State along with several Group of Five and Ivy League schools.

Campbell said he hasn’t narrowed his list down yet and has a few more spring visits on the schedule, but Georgia Tech definitely is right there near the top currently.

“I’m wide open, but they (Georgia Tech) are up there for sure,” said Campbell. “I’ve got Wake Forest, Penn State, Boston college, Arkansas, South Florida, Iowa state and Cincinnati visits set up this Spring.”

Campbell will start to narrow things down later in the Spring and schedule his official visits, which Georgia Tech has a very good chance of being included in as the Summer push for the 2027 cycle gets going in full force.