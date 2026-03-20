Jackets hold off Pitt rally to claim ACC series opener

After an offensive explosion in the first few innings, it looked like Georgia Tech was going to cruise to a series-opening win on Friday afternoon at Pitt, but the Panthers fought all the way back within two runs before the Jackets’ bullpen shut things down late to secure the 11-9 victory.

Georgia Tech (18-4, 5-2 ACC) tallied eight runs over the first two innings and eventually 11-3 going to the bottom of the fourth. Pitt (14-5, 2-2 ACC) refused to go away quietly, however, scoring three runs each in the fourth and fifth to cut the deficit to two.

That’s when the Jackets’ bullpen combo of Caden Gaudette and Mason Patel stepped up with four scoreless innings to close out the game and the win. Gaudette went two frames, not allowing a hit and walking one, while Patel closed things out by pitching the final two innings to earn his first save of the year as he gave up no hits, struck out two and walked one.

Adam McKelvey (2-0) earned the win for Tech thanks to one inning of relief work as he gave up three runs on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks. He followed starter Tate McKee who had a rough time of it on Friday, lasting just four innings and allowing six runs on six hits with six strikeouts and five walks in a no decision.

The bats were led by a pair of huge early blasts as Ryan Zuckerman had a three-run homer in the top of the first and Alex Hernandez followed with a grand slam in the second. Hernandez’s slam was part of a two-hit, two-walk day.

Will Baker added a triple and a run scored, and Caleb Daniel contributed a hit and three RBIs. Kent Schmidt also had a hit, an RBI and drew two walk, and Jarren Advincula was 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

Up next…

Georgia Tech will look to win its third straight ACC series when the Jackets battle Pitt on Saturday at 3 p.m. The series will then wrap up on Sunday with a 1 p.m. scheduled first pitch.

Dylan Loy is scheduled to start on the for Tech Saturday followed by Jackson Blakely on Sunday.