Jackets in the race for coveted 2029 safety Jame'l Davis

It’s still a while before National Signing Day for the 2029 class, but safety prospect Jame’l Davis has already garnered his share of attention on the recruiting circuit.

Davis, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound talent from Collins Hill (Ga.) has gathered close to 20 offers before stepping foot on the field for his sophomore season with several of those coming from Power-4 schools. Recently, he told JOL that he’s in no rush to narrow things down and simply taking in everything that’s coming to him while enjoying the process.

“At the moment, I’m focused on development and getting better every day,” said Davis. “I’ll likely start narrowing things down after my sophomore season, but right now I’m letting things play out and trusting God’s timing throughout the process.”

Davis did add that there are a handful of schools that have made a solid early impression.

“Right now, a few schools that are standing out to me are Tennessee, Nebraska, NC State and Florida State,” said Davis. “I’m grateful for all the opportunities and I’m continuing to build relationships with each staff.”

GT joins offer list for Davis…

In May the school from just down the road in Atlanta joined the early race in Davis’ recruitment as Georgia Tech extended him an offer. He said Brent Key’s program is one that he’s already been paying attention to as the offer made an instant impact on him and made him really think about the possibility of playing close to home on the next level.

“The offer from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets means a lot to me. I’m extremely grateful for it and I give all glory to Jesus. It’s definitely something I’ve been praying for so to see it come to life is a blessing,” said Davis. “Georgia Tech is a program I respect a lot, and I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

“Playing close to home is definitely something I value since I’ve lived in Atlanta my whole life and it’s home for me,” added Davis. “At the same time, I’m focused on finding the best overall fit for me as a player and a person. Development, relationships and the right environment will be the biggest factors in my decision.”

Davis developing connection with Tech’s Sunseri…

Georgia Tech safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri, who joined Key’s staff this past January, is the assistant coach that extended the offer to Davis, and he added that their relationship is already getting stronger with Sunseri as his primary recruiter.

“My relationship with Coach Sunseri has been great so far. We’ve had really good conversations, including breaking down defenses, and talking football on the board,” said Davis. “He’s told me he likes my football IQ and my physicality and hitting ability. I’m looking forward to continuing to build that relationship.”

Davis has eyes on a few gameday visits already this Fall…

Along with the four programs mentioned above as well as Georgia Tech, other Power-4 offers for Davis currently include Alabama and Georgia. In-state Georgia State is also on his radar as the Panthers were his first Division-I offer last summer.

With that offer list in mind, Davis said he is already making plans to get out to multiple games this coming season to check out the programs further in depth.

This summer, I’m looking forward to visiting Georgia. For gameday visits this season, I’m excited about Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee and Tennessee vs. LSU,” said Davis. “I’m looking forward to experiencing those environments and seeing the atmosphere up close.”

Davis’ recruitment is sure to explode even more in the next year or so with additional big-time offers rolling in so it will probably be advantageous for the coaches that got into the mix early on.