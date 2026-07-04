Jackets likely to create fireworks in 2026

July 4th is a special day in the USA as every American can celebrate the country’s independence, and once the sun goes down, have a little fun watching some fireworks.

With that in mind, JOL takes a look today at some Jackets players who are likely to create some fireworks of their own on the field this coming season. Here are a few candidates:

Jordan Allen, wide receiver, sophomore

Allen was a late addition to Tech’s 2025 recruiting class but came to The Flats with potential to be a big-time player after a stellar high school career at Buford (Ga.). He was known for his speed, route-running prowess, ability to find holes in the defense and various array of moves in the open field.

After slowly working his way into the rotation over the course of his freshman season last Fall by earning playing time despite several older and more experienced receivers around him, Allen made his reps count down the stretch in Tech’s offense. He finished the 2025 campaign with 22 catches for 304 yards (long of 78) to go with six rushing attempts for 85 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown run, in 10 games.

Allen returns for his sophomore season on The Flats in 2026 with high expectations and as one of the more proven commodities among the Georgia Tech receiving corps. Will he take the next step and put his explosive ability on display this Fall in a new offensive system and with a new quarterback throwing him the football? Don’t be surprised if he does that, and it also won’t be surprising if he gets a few chances on special teams in the return game.

Georgia Tech’s Tae Harris (left) works through a drill during spring practice under the direction of assistant coach Kobie Jones. (Photo by Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

Tae Harris, safety, sophomore

Like Allen, Harris was also a huge late addition to GT’s 2025 recruiting class out of Cedartown (Ga.), flipping from Clemson. He went on to make the most of his limited opportunities on defense and special teams in last Fall, playing in all 13 games and recording 21 total tackles (16 solo) with one forced fumble and two pass breakups.

Harris is expected to step into the starting role at one of the two safety spots in 2026, and under the direction of new defensive coordinator Jason Semore, he could be right in the middle of the action based on the aggressive approach that will be utilized on the back end.

In his time on a college field already, Harris has displayed the speed to close on the ball in the passing game while also having a no-fear type of mentality when it comes to sticking his helmet and shoulder pads into the mix for big hits. Expect to see him show that a lot this Fall with more consistent playing time, and the results should show in the box score and the outcome of a lot of games.

Georgia Tech running back Justice Haynes carries out the fake handoff during the annual spring game. (Blake Morgan/.JOL)

Justice Haynes, running back, senior

Haynes was one of the biggest transfer portal additions in the country this past January as the former Buford (Ga.) and Blessed Trinity (Ga.) star returned closer to home after a couple years at Alabama and one at Michigan to start his college career.

Haynes was off to an incredible start to his junior campaign with the Wolverines last Fall, rushing for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns in just seven games before an injury cost him the rest of the season. He was still named a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection and a midseason All-American by The Sporting News.

Now healthy and ready to make his final college season count on The Flats, Haynes is looking to be a focal point of new offensive coordinator George Godsey‘s running attack (along with fellow senior back Malachi Hosley). Haynes has the tools to beat defenders with his speed, array of moves in the open field and physicality between the tackles which is likely to lead to some fireworks and explosive plays in 2026.

CB Jaylen Mbakwe during Georgia Tech’s spring practice in March. (Photo by Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

Jaylen Mbakwe, cornerback, junior

Mbakwe is a former five-star recruit out of Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) in the 2024 recruiting class as he was a big piece of former Alabama great Nick Saban‘s last class in Tuscaloosa.

Since then under Kalen Deboer, Mbakwe has bounced back and forth in his first two college seasons while playing both cornerback and wide receiver, showing his potential at both spots before transferring to Georgia Tech this past offseason and settling in on the defensive side of the ball under Jackets’ cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones.

Mbakwe will be one of the main corners used on Tech’s defense in 2026, and now that he’s comfortable in a system that prioritizes aggressive defensive back play and taking the ball away, expect him to contribute to several big, momentum-shifting plays on the field in the next several months.

Gavin Harris catches a ball during a drill at Georgia Tech’s spring practice back in April. (Photo by Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

Gavin Harris, tight end, redshirt-senior

Wrapping up the list is a what you could call a couple of wild cards for the Jackets on the offensive side of the ball, starting with tight end Gavin Harris, who transferred to GT following stops at Howard, Central Michigan and New Mexico State over the past few years.

The former Judson (Tex.) standout is a hybrid tight end at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds that is expected to be used inside the box, as an H-back and even split out wide or in the slot in Tech’s offense this coming season as he has the speed and athleticism to cause matchup problems on opposing linebackers and safeties.

Harris showed a little taste of what he could do last season at New Mexico State when he caught 37 passes for 533 yards (eighth-most among NCAA Division I FBS tight ends) and one touchdown. Look for him to be productive in 2026 in an offense that utilizes its tight ends in several ways under the direction of Godsey, who spent multiple seasons as an NFL assistant coach leading some of the best tight ends in the League.

Dalen Penson (14) waits for his turn during wide receiver drills at Georgia Tech spring practice in April. (Photo by Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

Dalen Penson, wide receiver, sophomore

One of the bigger pieces of news to come out of Georgia Tech’s spring practice a few months ago was Penson switching from defensive back to wide receiver. The former Sandy Creek (Ga.) standout, who played both sides of the ball in high school, was shifted over to the offensive side of the ball as the coaching staff is looking to make the most of his dynamic abilities.

Penson played limited snaps at cornerback and also on special teams during his freshman season last fall, but with numbers and experience low at the wide receiver position, there is plenty of opportunity there for him to make his mark.

The former Georgia high school state track medalist who also ran track on The Flats this past spring, is one of the fastest players on the team (unless you ask Jordan Allen or Tae Harris), and is likely to be utilized to take the top off the defense in 2026 for Godsey and Brent Key‘s offense with some deep throws down the field.