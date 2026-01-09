Jackets lose linebacker Tah'j Butler to transfer portal

Georgia Tech sophomore linebacker Tah’j Butler will apparently be looking for a new program to call home for next season as he has entered the transfer portal on Friday according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Butler signed with Georgia Tech in the Class of 2024 as a 3-star (85.19) linebacker out of Edna Karr High in New Orleans, picking the Jackets over several other offers including Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Houston and Tulane.

In his two seasons on The Flats, Butler played in 26 games with three starts and racked up 59 total tackles (35 solo) with 7.5 tackles-for-loss, three pass breakups, one interception and four passes defensed. He had his more productive of the two seasons this past Fall, playing in all 13 games and compiling 34 total tackles (18 solo), three tackles-for-loss, three pass breakups, one interception and four passes defensed.

Butler’s career-high for tackles in a single game came this past September against Temple as he had eight (five solo) and one pass breakup while the lone interception of his career came against rival Georgia this past November in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Butler is the second Georgia Tech linebacker to enter the transfer portal following the 2025 season after Melvin Jordan IV announced his intention to enter back in December. With his loss, the Jackets are expected to return Cayman Spaulding, EJ Lightsey and Kyle Efford as well as former walk-ons Lawson Pritchett, Myles Forristall and Chuma Okoye.

Georgia Tech has yet to publicly name a new linebackers coach to replace Darius Eubanks, who was not retained after one season on the staff.