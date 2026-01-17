Jackets lose three more to portal as window to enter closes

The deadline to enter the transfer portal closed on Friday, but three Georgia Tech players got their names in there before it was too late, including defensive linemen Landen Marshall and Blake Belin as well as defensive back Troy Stevenson IV.

All three have seen limited playing time during their short careers on The Flats as they each look for a new opportunity elsewhere.

Marshall, who will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school, is coming off his redshirt-freshman season in 2025 in which he played in four games and recorded three total tackles (one solo). He did not see action during his true freshman season in 2024 after signing with the Jackets as a 3-star (86.98) defensive lineman out of Andalusia (Ala.) over several other Power 4 offers, including Florida State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Miami, Texas, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi State, Purdue, Arkansas and Maryland.

Belin played in one game this past season as a true freshman and recorded one assisted tackle as he maintained his redshirt and will have four years of eligibility remaining once he finds his next school. He signed with Georgia Tech in the 2025 class out of Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) as a 3-star (85.53) defensive lineman over other Power 4 offers from Syracuse, Virginia, Duke, Minnesota, Maryland, Wake Forest and Boston College.

Stevenson just finished his redshirt-freshman season in 2025, missing the entire year after suffering an injury last spring. He played three games as a true freshman in 2024 to maintain his redshirt but didn’t record any statistics as he will have three years of eligibility, possibly four if he is able to get a medical redshirt for 2025. He signed with Georgia Teach in the 2024 class as a 3-star (89.30) cornerback out of Phillip Simmons (S.C.) over several other Power 4 offers, including Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Miami, LSU, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Penn State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Nebraska, Kentucky, Michigan State, Maryland, Washington, West Virginia, Louisville and Boston College.