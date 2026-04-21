Jackets make another big portal addition with guard Garland

The good news for new Georgia Tech head coach Scott Cross continued on Tuesday morning as his first Jackets’ roster got deeper and more talented with the transfer portal commitment of guard Colby Garland.

The news of Garland’s commitment spread via social media early Tuesday and was confirmed by JOL’s Kelly Quinlan and On3’s Joe Tipton as the Jackets beat out Oregon for the former San Jose State guard who was a Third-Team All-Mountain West selection this past season.

Garland brings experience and big-time production to Tech…

Garland, who is rated as a 4-star in the Rivals Industry transfer portal ratings, played in 29 total games last season for the Spartans, starting 27 of them, and averaged 20.3 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. He shot 49 percent from the field, 37.2 percent from 3-point range and was an 84.8 percent free throw shooter.

Garland, who scored 20 or more points in 20 of San Jose State’s game in 2025-26 and 30 or more twice, signed with Drake originally in the 2023 recruiting class and spent a year there before transferring to Longwood for his sophomore season and eventually to San Jose State prior to this past season. He has played in 92 career games at those three stops, scoring 1,154 career points, shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from 3 and 84.6 percent from the free throw line. He will have one year of eligibility remaining once he arrives on The Flats.

First Scott Cross roster coming together nicely…

Garland is the fifth transfer portal commit Cross has secured in the last couple weeks, three of which are ranked as 4-stars. Also joining the portal class is former Ole Miss power forward Tylis Jordan, former Troy small forward Victor Valdes, former Lehigh guard Nasir Whitlock and former West Virginia small forward Jackson Fields.

Garland is expected to share the backcourt with Whitlock, two players that both averaged more than 20 points per game this past season, with Garland handling more of the point guard responsibilities.

Along with the five transfers, Cross has also signed four players in the 2026 recruiting class in recent weeks, including 4-star shooting guard Kayden Allen, 4-star center Moustapha Diop, 3-star point guard Kaiden Bailey and unranked point guard Haiden Harper.