Jackets make splash addition with portal commitment of RB Haynes

Georgia Tech and head coach Brent Key made a huge splash on Wednesday with the addition of one of the top players available in the transfer portal in the form of a commitment from former Michigan and Alabama running back Justice Haynes.

The news of Haynes announcement trickled out through social media via On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett after entering the transfer portal on Friday following a productive junior season at Michigan that included him rushing for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns before a season-ending foot injury.

Haynes played his prep football at Blessed Trinity (Ga.) before transferring to Buford (Ga.) for his senior season and signed with Alabama in the class of 2023 over 20-plus other offers, many of which coming from SEC and ACC schools, including Georgia Tech. He was ranked as a 4-star (97.14) prospect, as the No. 2 running back in the state of Georgia and the No. 33 running back nationally according to On3’s industry rankings.

In two seasons at Alabama, Haynes played in 25 games on offense and special teams, including six starts at running back, and totaled 616 yards on 105 carries with nine touchdowns while also catching 17 passes for 99 yards. He entered the transfer portal following his sophomore season and eventually chose to continue his career at Michigan despite Georgia Tech and a few others making a strong push then.

During his one season in Ann Arbor this past Fall, Haynes rushed for 100-plus yards in six of the seven games he played, including a season-high 159 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns in the season opener vs. New Mexico. In his final game before his injury, he rushed for 152 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns in a win at Michigan State.

Haynes, the son of former UGA and NFL running back Verron Haynes, was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team by the coaches and Honorable Mention by the media and also earned Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 27.

With the addition of Haynes, new Georgia Tech running backs coach Jimmy Smith will have a deep and talented group going into the spring that includes returning leading rusher among the RBs from 2025, Malachi Hosley, who ran for 697 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season on The Flats after transferring in from Penn. Also expected to return are Chad Alexander, Trelain Maddox, JP Powell and Shane Marshall.

Haynes is ranked as the No. 27 overall prospect in the transfer portal, the No. 2 running back available and a 4-star (93.68) according to the On3 industry rankings. He is Tech’s 14th total transfer commit in this cycle and sixth on the offensive side of the ball along with Chris Corbo (TE), Spencer Mermans (TE), Jaylen Mbakwe (WR, also could play DB), Joseph Ionato (interior offensive lineman), Markell Samuel (offensive tackle) and Favour Edwin (offensive tackle).