Jackets' new portal TE commit Mermans recaps decision

The Ivy League to Georgia Tech transfer pipeline continued on Tuesday as head coach Brent Key, tight ends coach Nathan Brock and the Jackets added the commitment of portal tight end Spencer Mermans, who comes to The Flats from Yale.

Mermans’ commitment went public on Tuesday afternoon via social media as he follows former Dartmouth tight end Chris Corbo to Georgia Tech after Corbo pledged to the Jackets last Monday. Former GT tight end Jackson Hawes, who now plays in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, also spent one season at Georgia Tech in 2024 after playing at Yale previously.

Mermans, who will have two years of eligibility remaining once he arrives on The Flats, spent three seasons with the Yale program, redshirting in 2023 and playing in 24 career games with two total catches for eight yards and two touchdowns. He is mainly known for his strong blocking prowess.

Mermans committed to Yale out of Charlotte Country Day in Charlotte, N.C. in the class of 2023 over other offers from Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, UConn and Ball State.

He is ranked as a 3-star (87.00) tight end prospect in this transfer cycle according to On3’s industry rankings and the 38th-ranked at his position. He is Tech’s 13th total transfer commit in this cycle and fifth on the offensive side of the ball along with Corbo, Jaylen Mbakwe (WR, also could play DB), Joseph Ionato (interior offensive lineman), Markell Samuel (offensive tackle) and Favour Edwin (offensive tackle).

JOL caught up with Mermans Monday night to talk about his decision, why he chose the Jackets, his faith in the Tech coaches and direction of the program, what he’s bringing to GT as far as his skillset, what the fans should expect from him and more. Here’s what he had to say:

Why did you ultimately choose Georgia Tech as the place you wanted to be to continue your career?

MERMANS: “I really liked the coaches. I felt like they had a lot of integrity and were the most real with me out of all the schools I visited. They’ve got a really good track record of developing tight ends, one coming from Yale, Jackson Hawes, who is now with the Bills. He’s my guy. He was a senior when I was a freshman at Yale. So obviously I’m following in his a little bit I guess. .

How much did your talks with Coach Brock and their plan on how to use you in the offense play a role in you picking Georgia Tech?

MERMANS: “100 percent, I felt like it was the perfect fit. They didn’t come at me and say they were going to throw me 100 passes and make me a receiving tight end because I’ve got no film as a receiving tight end. I think I can do that too, catch the ball. I feel like I’ve got great hands. But I’ve got to prove it first on the field. I didn’t get a lot of passes thrown my way at Yale, but I’ll have a chance to show that this spring.”

How much pride do you take in being such a good blocking tight end and being a bit of an extra offensive lineman with the way you play the game?

MERMANS: “It’s my first love. Some tight ends are big receivers. Some tight ends are really smaller tackles. I really pride myself in my blocking, and I think as long as I can continue to develop in the pass game, I’ll be pretty well-rounded.”

How excited are you to get going and be part of a Georgia Tech program that seems to be one on the rise?

MERMANS: “That’s what it looks like for sure. That’s one of the reasons I came here. I didn’t come here to lose. I foresee this team doing well. I think that Georgia Tech has a really good plan, and I’m really very excited to be part of this room. We’ve got another Ivy League tight end in the room too…played against him over at Dartmouth and in the Yale Bowl. Super stoked. I didn’t really know Chris (Corbo) before this other than having friends of friends or playing against each other or watching a little bit of his film. I hear the D-linemen talking about him and how tough he was. But we haven’t officially met.

For the Georgia Tech fans that might not know much about you yet or haven’t seen you play, what should they expect from you as a player, competitor and person in this program?

MERMANS: “I’m going to give it my all. I’m not really focused on the results or the outcomes. I’m more of a one-day-at-a-time, process-driven kind of guy. That’s what’s gotten me to where I’m at now. And I think on the field this team is bringing me in to set the tone. For lack of better words, just put the other dude in front of me in the dirt so that’s my goal every play.