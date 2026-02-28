Jackets' offense mashes yet again in 13-3 win over Northwestern

Another day, another dollar for the Georgia Tech offense.

In what has become routine over the first three weeks of the 2026 season, the Jackets’ bats put up double-digit runs on Saturday afternoon in an 13-3 victory in seven innings over Northwestern to secure the series win in Game 2 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

“Just another complete performance,” said Georgia Tech head coach James Ramsey after the game. “You know, really proud of D-Loy (Dylan Loy) stepping in there. Just, we talk about it all the time, just like Tate (McKee) last night, when things don’t go perfect, you just got to dig in there. I thought he did a really good job his last two innings. And then Jake Lankie just continues to do it all really well for us.

“Obviously, (Nathanael) Coupet, man, just swing of the day, just who he is,” added Ramsey. “He doesn’t change when the lights are bright. And so, just so proud of him. It’s three years of putting in the work, and that’s a second grand slam, but it’s the work he puts in the cages, and he’s always ready to go whenever we call his name.”

Georgia Tech (10-1) had nine different players record hits in the victory, including six of those having multiple hits with Nathanael Coupet and Will Baker leading that charge. Coupet finished with a pair of hits, including a grand slam for his four RBIs in the win while Baker continued his hot start to the season with two hits and five RBIs, including the walk-off sac fly in the seventh to force the mercy rule.

Coupet entered the game after Alex Hernandez, who started at first base was forced to leave early due to injury. Ramsey said Coupet, like several others, always seem to be ready whenever they are needed in those kind of spots.

“Yeah, there’s something to be said about that,” said Ramsey. “Like, you can’t grip the bat too tight if you’re not in the mix, and these guys want to do so well. They want to contribute. It’s a selfless thing. They really want to do it. But until their name’s called, and once they do get a shot, you can’t go in there. We’ve all been in that spot, right, where you’re trying to press and make things happen when you get a chance. And he’s done a really good job of handling that balance. It’s kind of why he got a little bit of a run last year for us. He just came in and stepped up.”

Jarren Advincula continued his stellar week with a three-hit afternoon and two RBIs to make it eight runs driven in so far this week for the Cal transfer. Ryan Zuckerman and Caleb Daniel had two hits apiece, including a double for each, and Drew Burress added two more hits in the leadoff spot to go with an RBI and three runs scored.

On the mound, Dylan Loy (1-0) got the win thanks to four innings of work in his first weekend start. He allowed three runs on nine hits and struck out four.

Jake Lankie came in to get his first save by pitching the final three innings and allowing no runs on one hit with four strikeouts and one walk. Ramsey said after the game that Lankie came in and provided the same kind of lift on the mound as Coupet did in the lineup.

“He’s been a winner for a long time,” said Ramsey of Lankie. “You know, played for great travel ball teams, played at a great high school, Blessed Trinity. I mean he’s an Atlanta area kid that has always been a strike thrower. And he’s worked really hard on adding new pitches. He’s gained velocity, but he hasn’t tried to like cheat the process. It’s been a mile an hour here, a mile an hour there. And so it’s exciting, man. I mean, he’s such a good teammate. I told the guys postgame, like, it’s like gasoline on the fire, man. Like, when a teammate that’s so selfless goes in and has success, Coupet’s the same way….you know, knows his role, steps in, there’s something to be said about just elevating the entire dial.”

After taking a 3-0 lead after one, Georgia Tech saw Northwestern even the game with a three-spot in the top of the second. But it was all Jackets from there as they scored two in the bottom of that inning followed by a five-run third to bust the game open. They added two more in the fifth and one in the seventh to put the cherry on top of another mercy-rule shortened win as the team has now scored 160 runs in its first 11 games.

Northwestern (5-4) was led at the plate by Jack Lausch in the loss as he had two hits, including a homer, with two RBIs. Ryan Kucherak added two hits, including a double, and Logan Degroot was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Jay Slater also had two hits

The Wildcats used three pitchers with Ryan Weaver (0-1) taking the loss after going two innings and allowing eight runs on 10 hits with one strikeout and two walks. Jake Rifenburg came in to pitch four innings out of the bullpen and gave up four runs on six hits with three strikeouts, and Carter Danz pitched the final inning as he allowed one run on two hits with a strikeout.

On Hernandez’s injury, Ramsey said it would be a “wait-and-see” thing and it could be a spot where Kent Schmidt, who has missed the last several games with an injury of his own, could make a return in the series finale on Sunday.

“I think it’s just a matter of wait and see (on Hernandez),” said Ramsey. “We haven’t had any major (injuries), and so we feel pretty good about it. Once again, Schmidt could have played today. We’re going to just keep going day by day and kind of see what happens. So don’t be surprised to see him in there tomorrow.”

Saturday’s game featured a sell-out crowd at Russ Chandler Stadium and the highest attendance for a game since 2008.

Up Next…

Georgia Tech will go for the sweep in the series against Northwestern in Game 3 scheduled for noon on Sunday.