Jackets pick up commitment from 4-star in-state LB Crawford

Georgia Tech’s defensive recruiting class just continues to get better in 2027 as Brent Key and his staff added another big piece on Tuesday with the commitment of 4-star linebacker Cole Crawford.

Crawford, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound standout from Cartersville (Ga.), announced the decision via social media Tuesday, picking Georgia Tech over double-digit Power-4 offers, including Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia.

Crawford spoke with JOL on Tuesday to talk about getting the recruiting process over with and why Georgia Tech surged for him late to seal his decision, including his official visit this past weekend to The Flats.

“Yeah, a lot of stress with it. I mean it’s been crazy the last few weeks, recruiting process. It’s insane now, it gets crazier and crazier every year, but I’m glad I got it kind of past me now, I got the commitment down,” said Crawford. “Defensively I fit into the scheme really well (at Georgia Tech), and I fit into what they’re doing really well and I built a relationship over the weekend really good with Coach Boogie (DC Jason Semore) and Coach (Brent) Key and Coach (Jack) Tyler. I mean we built a good relationship over the weekend. It was just fun to see that keep on building so it’s going to be fun (being a part of the program).”

Crawford, who took his official visit to The Flats this past weekend, was primarily recruited by Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Jason Semore. He is ranked as a 4-star (89.27) linebacker according to the Rivals Industry rankings and as the No. 363 player nationally in the class, the No. 33 player at his position and the No. 43 player in the state of Georgia.

Crawford said things really heated back up between him and GT the last few weeks as the Jackets jumped back into his recruitment in a big way.

“So a few commits kind of pushed back my other OVs, and so it kind of worked out where they hit me up and I was like, ‘yeah, I’ll go out there for one,'” said Crawford. “I was really surprised about how the campus was, really surprised about how the stuff they got going on up there, so yeah, it was great. I feel like they’re going to use me anywhere. I mean they said I could be the player that could play outside or mike…really just being able to come in and contribute early is really what they pushed across. And I mean doing that, and you tell 18 year old kids to contribute early at a very high level, that sounds really good.”

Crawford is the 22nd commitment overall in Tech’s 2027 class and the 11th on the defensive side of the ball, joining fellow linebackers Jason Crenshaw and Noah Renes, defensive linemen Jamar Thompson, Maleek Lee and Adrian Williams, edge’s Success Nwabude, Braden Gordon and Kalib Spivey and Safeties MJ Burnett and Julian Elzey.

“I just got added to the group chat,” said Crawford of joining the class. “I got added to the group chat last night, so yeah…the class is really good. I mean this is one of the better classes Tech’s had in years, especially defensive line-wise, really good. I’ve known Brodie (Campbell) for a little while now so I really like this group we’ve got.”