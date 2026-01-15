Jackets pick up portal commitment from veteran CB Duclona

Georgia Tech’s defensive secondary picked up some experience, depth and talent on Thursday afternoon as former South Florida cornerback Jonas Duclona committed to the Jackets and head coach Brent Key after a visit to The Flats.

Duclona’s commitment was reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett via X. Duclona will have two years of eligibility remaining once he arrives at Tech to play for Jackets’ second-year cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones.

Duclona played 581 snaps this past season for the Bulls and graded out according to PFF at 79.2 in coverage and 74.6 overall. In 13 total games in 2025, he had 35 total tackles (30 solo) with three tackles-for-loss, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and four passes defended.

Duclona signed with Wisconsin originally out of high school in the class of 2023 as a 3-star cornerback from Naples High (Fla.). He played in 16 games in his two years at Wisconsin and had five total tackles.

Duclona is Tech’s 16h commitment of this portal cycle and is ranked as 3-star (87.00) transfer. He is the first portal commit of this cycle listed as a cornerback as recent commit Jaylen Mbakwe is listed as a wide receiver but could also play cornerback.