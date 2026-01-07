Jackets pick up second portal OL commitment from veteran Samuel

Georgia Tech and head coach Brent Key continued to add to its portal haul and its depth in the trenches on Tuesday night with the commitment of former Appalachian State and Oklahoma State offensive lineman Markell Samuel.

Samuel visited Georgia Tech over the weekend and then announced his commitment via social media Tuesday night to give Key and his staff, including new offensive line coach Allen Mogridge, its seventh transfer portal addition of this cycle and second on the offensive line following former Alabama OL Joseph Ionata‘s commitment earlier on Tuesday.

Samuel comes to The Flats with one year of eligibility remaining after four years at Appalachian State and one year at Oklahoma State. He committed to the Mountaineers over multiple other offers out of E E Smith High in Fayetteville, N.C. as a 3-star defensive lineman prospect in the Class of 2020.

Samuel appeared in four games over his first three years at Appalachian State, moving from defensive line to offensive line prior to the 2022 season in which he played in two games at right tackle. He saw his big bump in playing time come in 2023, appearing in all 14 games and starting four of them at left tackle for the Mountaineers. He then had his best season in Boone in 2024 as he started all 11 games at left tackle and earned All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention honors.

Samuel transferred to Oklahoma State prior to the 2025 season and won the starting left tackle job coming out of fall camp. He made the start in the Cowboys’ season opener vs. Tennessee-Martin and played every snap, but an injury the following week in preparation for the team’s second game cost him the rest of the season. He received a medical redshirt to give him one more season of college ball.

Samuel is rated as a 3-star (87.00) transfer prospect according to On3’s industry rankings and as the 33rd-ranked offensive tackle prospect in this portal class.