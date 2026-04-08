Jackets rally after slow start for 11-4 midweek win over Owls

After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, there was no panic whatsoever as Georgia Tech put together multiple big innings in the middle portion of the game to roll to an 11-4 win over Kennesaw State on Tuesday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Jackets (27-5) saw the visitors from just up I-75 get off to a strong start by plating three runs in the top of the first. After trailing by that score until the bottom of the third, Tech got on the board with an RBI groundout from Jarren Advincula.

The scoreboard and the game’s momentum turned around in the bottom of the fourth as the Jackets were able to plate three runs in the frame to take a 4-3 lead.

Tech then busted the game open in the fifth with a five-run inning as the big blow came on a two-run single from Vahn Lackey.

The Jackets added two more in the seventh on a two-run homer from Kent Schmidt for good measure. Kennesaw State (15-14) scored its only other run in the seventh.

Jackets’ offensive leaders…

Lackey and Schmidt were the biggest offensive heroes for the night, each driving in three runs as Schmidt’s came on a two-run and solo homer while Lackey had a triple among three hits.

Drew Burress finished 2-for-4 with an RBI while Carson Kerce had a pair of hits and two runs scored and added another double to increase his nation-leading total.

Ryan Zuckerman contributed a pair of hits, including a solo homer, and Caleb Daniel had a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Will Baker and Alex Hernandez each had a hit and a run scored, and Advincula drove in a run but saw his recent hitting streak come to an end.

Jackets’ combined pitching effort does the job…

Georgia Tech used seven different pitchers in the game with Carson Ballard (3-0) earning the win thanks to 2 1/3 innings out of the bullpen in which he allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Dylan Loy also pitched two scoreless innings in relief while giving up one hit and striking out two while all of the other outings were one inning or less.

Charlie Willcox got the start and pitched one inning while giving up three runs on three hits with one walk.

Caden Spivey, Jamie Vicens and Dimitri Angelakos each threw one scoreless, hitless inning to close out the game with Vicens striking out three and Spivey striking out two. Brett Barfield came in after Ballard and pitched 2/3 of an inning with no runs or hits allowed and struck out two.

Up next for Jackets…

A much-anticipated ACC series between the top two teams in the standings, Georgia Tech and Florida State, will open on Thursday in Atlanta with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. Game 2 will be played Friday at 8 p.m., and Game 3 will wrap up the series on Saturday at 3 p.m.