Jackets receive commitment from 2027 kicker McCarty Harrelson

Georgia Tech got some good news for its 2027 class on Friday morning with the public commitment of kicker McCarty Harrelson from Troup County (Ga.).

Harrelson announced the news via his Instagram on Friday as the special teams weapon chose the Jackets over interest from several other programs.

According to MaxPreps, Harrelson has had strong performance on the field over the past three seasons at Troup County, making 20-of-28 field goals with a long of 53 coming his sophomore season in 2024. He’s also made 133-of-139 career extra points and kicked 32 career touchbacks on kickoffs. During his junior season in 2025, Harrelson was 7-of-12 on field goal attempts with a long of 49 and went 59-of-63 on PATs.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Harrelson was a First-Team All-State selection in 2024 and All-State Honorable Mention in 2025. He was named Region 2-AAA Special Teams Player of the Year in 2024 and has been an All-Region pick in 2024 and 2025.

Harrelson has developed a strong relationship with the Georgia Tech staff, specifically special teams coordinator Tim Salem, over the past year as he made multiple visits to The Flats last season as well as during this past spring.