Jackets receive commitment from talented, legacy safety Burnett

Plenty of big plays were made at Bobby Dodd Stadium several years ago when a safety with the name Burnett on his jersey roamed the defensive backfield. Now, history has a chance to repeat itself.

One of the top safeties in the 2027 recruiting cycle, MJ Burnett, committed to Georgia Tech on Thursday, following in the footsteps of his father Morgan, who was one of the best of all time to wear White and Gold before going on to a long, successful NFL career.

MJ Burnett announced the news on Thursday via his social media, continuing an incredible week for Jackets’ head coach Brent Key and his staff on the recruiting trail as the 2027 class continues to get deeper and more talented with a flurry of commitments.

“I picked GT because the familyhood and the love that they show me and my family,” Burnett said after the commitment on Thursday.

Burnett chose Tech over several other big-time offers, including other finalists Alabama and Georgia. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety took his official visit to The Flats this past weekend and is currently ranked as a 3-star (88.40) prospect in the Rivals Industry rankings, the No. 442nd player overall in the 2027 class, the No. 37 safety in the country and the No. 49 player in the state of Georgia.

Burnett is the Jackets’ second safety commit of the week along with Brookwood (Ga.) standout Julian Elzey and the fifth on the defensive side of the ball along with Elzey, edge Braden Gordon, edge Success Nwabude and defensive lineman Maleek Lee.