Jackets right back in the mix for former WR commit Standifer

Jackets right back in the mix for former WR commit Standiferby: Alex Farrer1 hour agoAFarrersportsRead In App2027 wide receiver Keyon Standifer poses for a photo after Sunday's Under Armour Next All-American Camp. Standifer was an early Georgia Tech commit in the 2027 class before decommitting in December in early December. The Jackets are in his recent top 3 schools, however. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)Playmaking 2027 wide receiver Keyon Standifer was once a GT commit, and after he named a top 3 recently, Tech is right back among leaders.