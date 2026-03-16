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Jackets right back in the mix for former WR commit Standifer

1000006382 (2)by: Alex Farrer1 hour agoAFarrersports
2027 wide receiver Keyon Standifer
2027 wide receiver Keyon Standifer poses for a photo after Sunday's Under Armour Next All-American Camp. Standifer was an early Georgia Tech commit in the 2027 class before decommitting in December in early December. The Jackets are in his recent top 3 schools, however. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)

Playmaking 2027 wide receiver Keyon Standifer was once a GT commit, and after he named a top 3 recently, Tech is right back among leaders.

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