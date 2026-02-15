Jackets roll to doubleheader sweep of Bowling Green to go 3-0 on Opening Weekend

Georgia Tech’s huge opening series continued on Saturday with a doubleheader sweep to wrap up a 3-0 weekend vs. Bowling Green thanks in large part to the Jackets’ offense racking up 39 runs on 38 hits in two victories.

Here are the details on each of Saturday’s games:

Game 1: Georgia Tech 27, Bowling Green 4

Georgia Tech’s bats took care of business in a big way in the Game 1 victory, racking up 27 runs on 22 hits with 13 different players driving in at least one run. The 27 runs are tied for the most scored by the Jackets in a single game since 1994 vs. Georgia State, and with the effort they set a program record also for most runs scored against a single opponent in an opening weekend series (with one game to play in the series).

The Jackets fell behind 2-0 early but exploded for 16 runs over the third and fourth innings to set the tone for a lopsided victory in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader.

The 11-run third inning started for Georgia Tech with a three-run blast by Alex Hernandez and then continued for a while with the Jackets adding eight more runs in the frame, all coming with two outs. Following the Hernandez blast was a Drew Rogers RBI single, a Jarren Advincula bases-loaded walk, a Dre Burress two-run double, a two-run single by Hernandez and a two-run single by Vahn Lackey.

Tech continued to pour it on in the bottom of the fourth with five more runs as one came home on an error followed by RBI-singles by Hernandez, Lackey and Ryan Zuckerman as the lead increased to 16-2.

The onslaught continued in the sixth with Georgia Tech scoring six more thanks to a sac fly from Caleb Daniel, RBI single by Nathanael Coupet, bases-loaded walk by Cade Brown, two-run double by Parker Brosius and sac fly by Kent Schmidt.

Tech added four more in the seventh to make it 26-2 on sac flies from Coupet and Brosius, an RBI double by Will Maker and an RBI single by Coleman Lewis. The final run came in the eighth as Brosius drew a bases-loaded walk for his fourth RBI of the contest.

Among the 13 different batters to drive in a run, Hernandez led the way with six RBIs followed by Brosius with four, Lackey with three and Burress and Coupet with two apiece.

Mason Patel (1-0) got the win the contest by going five innings and allowing two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Georgia Tech’s Mason Patel delivers a pitch to the plate during his start in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader vs. Bowling Green. Patel earned the win after five solid innings on the mound. (Photo by GT Athletics)

Tech used three pitchers in relief with Adam McKelvey and Porter Buursema each pitching one scoreless inning. McKelvey allowed one hit and struck out three while Buursema didn’t allow a hit, struck out three and walked two. Dimitri Angelakos finished things out with two innings in his collegiate debut as he allowed two runs on two hits with three strikeouts.

Bowling Green used six pitchers in the game with Carrson Sova (0-1) taking the loss after going 2 2/3 innings in his start and allowing seven runs on five hits with five walks and three strikeouts. (Georgia Tech drew 15 walks in the win and four hit-by-pitches).

Sam Seidel had a pair of hits and two RBIs for the Falcons while Zack Horky and Carter Mottice drove in a run apiece.

Game 2: Georgia Tech 12, Bowling Green 2 (seven innings)

The Jackets’ offensive roll continued in the nightcap on Saturday as eight different players recorded hits and seven different players drove in at least one run in the mercy-rule shortened affair that ended in the seventh on a two-run, walk-off double by Will Baker.

The Jackets struck first thanks to an RBI single by Lackey in the bottom of the first and added another in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Advincula to make it 2-0.

Georgia Tech tacked on four runs to the lead in the third thanks to a two-run double by Ryan Zuckerman and an RBI double by Carson Kerce, with another run coming home to score on that play due to an error, as the score went to 6-0 Jackets.

Bowling Green got two back in the top of the fourth on RBI singles by Andrew DiLodovico and Carter Mottice to force Jackets’ freshman Cooper Underwood out of the game after 3 2/3 innings in his collegiate debut. He got a no decision after allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Tech built the lead back to 9-2 in the fifth with RBI singles by Advincula, Burress and Hernandez and then added another tally in the sixth when another runner came home to score on a double play.

That set the table for the dramatic ending for Baker as the bases got loaded up with one out, and the man from Down Under connected for a double the opposite way down the line to drive home the final two runs of the weekend. Baker finished the game with a pair of hits, including his double, to go with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Hernandez was a perfect 4-for-4 in Game 2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, and Advincula, Burress, Lackey and Kerce all had two hits apiece as all three had a double among them. Zuckerman was the team’s sixth double in the win to go with his two RBIs.

Kayden Campbell (1-0) got the win for Tech after coming on in relief of Underwood and going 1 1/3 innings and allowing no hits or runs and walking one. Justin Shadek and Caden Spivey each threw a scoreless, hitless inning of relief after that with Spivey striking out three and Shadek striking out one and walking one.

Bowling Green was limited to four hits with no Falcon having more than one and all being singles. DiLodovico and Mottice had the two RBIs. Andrew Heffernan (0-1) took the loss as he went three innings in his start and gave up six runs (five earned) on nine hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Up next for the Jackets

Georgia Tech will make the drive to Statesboro to take on in-state foe Georgia Southern in a Tuesday matchup scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch. Carson Ballard or Dylan Loy are two of the top options to get the start on the mound.