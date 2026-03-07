Jackets start ACC play with a bang, down Hokies 16-1

Conference play opened for Georgia Tech on Friday, and the Jackets made sure that their incredible offensive start to the season continued along at the same pace in the ACC.

The Jackets once again put up multiple huge innings with batters from up and down the lineup contributing in some way en route to a 16-1 victory over Virginia Tech in seven innings to start ACC action 1-0.

Georgia Tech (13-1, 1-0 ACC) had eight different players drive in at least one run and five with two or more RBIs led by Carson Kerce’s 3-for-4 day with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Ryan Zuckerman also had a pair of hits and two RBIs while Caleb Daniel and Kent Schmidt each contributed a hit and two RBIs as Schmidt played his first game in almost two weeks after an injury sidelined him. Drew Burress also had a pair of hits, including a double, and an RBI.

Jarren Advincula and Drew Rogers each drove in a run apiece to round out the offensive stats.

Georgia Tech starter Tate McKee got a no decision after pitching three innings and allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks. He started the game and pitched the first inning before returning to the mound after almost a two-hour delay.

Carson Ballard (2-0) earned the win thanks to three scoreless innings of relief as he allowed just one hit, struck out five and walked one. Kayden Campbell pitched the final inning in the seventh and didn’t allow a run or a hit while striking out one.

Virginia Tech (7-6, 0-1 ACC) was limited to just five hits total with no Hokie having more than one. Anderson French led the way in the loss with a double and an RBI.

The Hokies used six pitchers in the game with Ethan Grim (0-2) taking the loss after starting and lasting just 1/3 of an inning while allowing seven runs on four hits with three walks and one strikeout. Tyler Stone was the only pitcher of the six used by Virginia Tech to not allow at least one run as he pitched the final 1/3 and didn’t allow a hit.

Scoring recap…

Georgia Tech jumped on the Hokies early in the bottom of the first with a two-run single from Kent Schmidt, who made his return from injury on Friday after missing almost two weeks, followed by an RBI single from Ryan Zuckerman and another two-run single from Caleb Daniel. That’s when the game was paused due to an inclement weather delay.

The game restarted after just under a two-hour delay, and Georgia Tech proceeded to add three more runs to make the score 8-0 after one inning. Carson Kerce and Drew Burress each had RBI singles followed by a sac fly from Jarren Advincula.

Virginia Tech got a run back in the top of the second on an RBI double by Anderson French, but Tech starter Tate McKee got out of the inning only allowing one run despite runners being at second and third with no outs.

The Georgia Tech bats did some more damage in the third, scoring five runs all with two outs thanks to a bases-loaded walk drawn by Zuckerman followed by a two-run single by Will Baker, another run coming home to score on an error on the Baker hit and an RBI single by Kerce as the lead grew to 13-1.

Georgia Tech added two more runs in the fifth with Kerce driving in the first on a double and another coming home on an error to make it 15-1.

The Jackets’ final run of the evening came in the sixth on an RBI single by Drew Rogers.

Up next…

The teams will be right back at it tomorrow afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. before they wrap up the series with Game 3 on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Injury note…

When asked about it after the game, Georgia Tech head coach James Ramsey said he is optimistic that pitcher Mason Patel will be back soon from his injury, hopefully by next weekend as he is continuing to throw on the side and will have a bullpen session later this weekend if everything goes as planned to get him ready for his return soon.