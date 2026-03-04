Jackets steady in ACC Tourney first-round win over FSU

DULUTH — Georgia Tech played some of its best basketball over the last few weeks of the season, and the Jackets carried that same momentum over into the ACC Tournament this week with their 72-60 opening-round victory over Florida State being a great display of that on Wednesday afternoon at Gas South Arena just up the road in Duluth.

Georgia Tech (14-17) built a solid lead early, went up by 10 at the half and had the answer each time the Seminoles made a little run to get back in the game down the stretch as the Jackets pulled away late to seal the win.

Florida State (10-21) cut the deficit to seven at 61-54 a little past the midway point of the fourth quarter, but Georgia Tech used some clutch buckets from multiple players to add on to its stingy defense and rebounding to go up by as many as 14 and never let the game be in doubt again.

The Jackets were led by a trio of double-digit scorers, including La’Nya Foster with a game-high 18 points to go with eight rebounds. Erica Moon added 17 points and seven rebounds with six points coming down the stretch in the fourth quarter, and Talayah Walker contributed 16 points to go with seven rebounds.

Ariadna Termis scored eight points for the Jackets, including a pair of 3-pointers while Brianna Turnage led the team in rebounds with nine. Georgia Tech won the team rebounding battle in the game 37-33.

After a pair of turnovers on the first two possessions of the game for the Jackets to spot Florida State four quick points, Tech battled back to a 14-8 lead at the 4:20 mark of the first quarter at the first media timeout.

The Jackets kept that momentum going through the end of the opening period, building a 22-16 advantage heading to the second with seven points coming from Foster.

Florida State cut the deficit to three on multiple occasions early in the second quarter, but Georgia Tech bounced back to lead by as many as 10 in the period and eventually took that same 10-point advantage (39-29) to the half. Foster led the scoring at the half with 14 points.

The second half started much like the first with Georgia Tech struggling with a few consecutive turnovers to allow Florida State to cut the deficit back to 39-33, but the Jackets had the answer once again, stringing together several big buckets, including a 3 by Termis to push the lead back out to 52-40 with 3:45 remaining in the third quarter.

Tech went on to lead by as many as 14 in the third quarter before Florida State battled back a bit and cut the deficit to 56-48 going to the fourth.

The Seminoles’ top scorer in the game was Sydney Bowles with 16 points. Three others scored eight apiece for Florida State, including Pania Davis, Sole Williams and Kemariah Gerton.

Florida State forced Georgia Tech into 16 turnovers and scored 21 points off those turnovers, but the Jackets were able to take better care of the ball in the fourth quarter to help secure the win.

Tech’s defense held Florida State to 37.1 percent from the field and just 20 percent from 3 (4-of-20).

Georgia Tech now advances to the next round to take on No. 6 seed Virginia Tech back at Gas South Arena 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.