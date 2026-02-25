Jackets suffer first loss of season at the hands of Georgia State

Some nights during a long baseball season will simply be like this. You just have to learn from it, move forward and bounce back in the next one.

Georgia Tech struggled offensively, defensively and on the pitcher’s mound on Tuesday as Georgia State came across town and took it to the Jackets to the tune of a 9-4 victory in the midweek matchup at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Georgia Tech (8-1) was limited to four runs on five hits, made three defensive errors and saw its pitchers allow nine runs on 12 hits as the Jackets hit their first bump in the road so far in 2026.

“Obviously hats off to Georgia State. Coach (Brad) Stromdahl had the guys ready to play. They played really well tonight in every phase,” said Georgia Tech head coach James Ramsey after his team’s first loss. “And that’s the good part about, we were telling the guys about the position we’re in, is we’re going to get everybody’s best shot. And unfortunately I didn’t think we played our brand of baseball today in offense, defense, pitching…Didn’t have our day. I think that’s the good thing about this group is they’re really mature. They can handle things. So I know what we’re going to get tomorrow out of them. We’re going to have a team that’s ready to get back to work. And these are lessons you try to learn in victories, and you try to teach and coach. At the end of the day, baseball is the game that you’re going to lose some games in. And if you do lose them, you want to get beat while playing your best. Unfortunately we didn’t do that tonight, but it’s back to work for us tomorrow.”

The Panthers (7-2) were able to grab the momentum midway through the game with a four run fifth to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 lead and never trailed again, adding three runs on in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Georgia State had all nine batters in the lineup record a hit led by a trio of players with two each, including Adam Haber, Wills Maginnis and Nick Garagozzo. Haber had a double among his two knocks, and Lucas Grantham had a big two-run homer in the fifth inning as well.

Cooper Lewis (1-0) got the win for the Panthers after pitching two scoreless, hitless innings of relief, striking out four and walking three. Will Bartkoski followed with the final three innings of the game to record his second save as he allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

Georgia Tech had multiple chances with the bases loaded late in the game to cut into the deficit but were unable to get the clutch hit when needed most. For the game, Tech finished 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.

“I think, you know, as good as we’ve been with runners in scoring position, with two outs, all of the above…I did feel like (Georgia State) threw the ball well at times and really minimized big innings,” said Ramsey. “You’ve got to kind of tip your hat when you go back and look at the game report. So some guys, it’s a big environment for them. They made the plays and the pitches when they needed to, and that’s why they were in the position they were in. For us to especially load the base a couple times, we’re down by several runs. And at that point, obviously you’re working through gripping the bat tighter and just got to get our guys to continue to play with freedom like they have up to this point in the season.”

Georgia Tech was limited to five hits in the game with two of them coming from Ryan Zuckerman. Jarren Advincula had a two-run homer, and Will Baker contributed a double and a run scored.

Georgia Tech got on the board early as Advincula crushed a ball over the right-center field wall to the tune of 428 feet for a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to make it 2-0.

Georgia State rallied for a 4-2 lead thanks to a four-run fifth, highlighted by a two-run single from Hunter Carlson followed a few batters later by a two-run homer from Grantham.

The Panthers then added to their lead in the sixth with a two-run single by Wills Maginnis followed by a two-out, RBI single from Garagozzo to make it 7-2.

Georgia Tech had a big opportunity to cut into the deficit in the sixth as three straight walks loaded the bases, but Georgia State’s Cooper Lewis was able to get a big strikeout of Zuckerman to end the threat.

The Panthers used that momentum to score two more in the seventh thanks to an error on a fly ball to right followed by a sac fly from State’s Haber to make it 9-2.

Tech got one run back in the seventh on Coleman Lewis coming home to score on a passed ball and added another in the eighth on an RBI double by Zuckerman to cut the deficit to 9-4.

Jackson Blakely got his first career start on the mound and put together quite a showing, striking out nine over four innings in a no decision, including getting out of two bases-loaded jams. He allowed no runs on three hits with two walks to go with the nine strikeouts.

“Yeah, JB was great, man,” said Ramsey. “I mean, I think that’s the flashes, and he’s been really consistent through the fall and the spring. We’re going to rely on him heavily, so it was good to see him get his pitch count, get out a number of innings, pitch out of a couple jams, and he’s a guy we’re going to rely on a ton.”

Tech used six other pitchers after Blakely with Kayden Campbell (2-1) taking the loss as he wasn’t able to record an out after coming in the fifth and allowing three runs on two hits. Caden Spivey, Jamie Vicens and Carson Ballard all allowed at least one run in their relief appearances while Dimitri Angelakos and Caden Gaudette followed with two innings of scoreless relief combined to finish the game.

Georgia State’s starter Cole Roberts also went four innings and allowed two runs on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Georgia Tech will be back on its homefield on Friday to open a three-game series vs. Northwestern with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.

Georgia State heads to Nashville this weekend for a three-game set at Belmont starting on Friday at 5 p.m.

NOTE: Ramsey said after the game that Tech first baseman Kent Schmidt is currently “day-to-day” with his injury but isn’t expected to miss significant time.