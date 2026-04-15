Jackets take down Georgia Southern 13-9 in midweek slugfest

After winning several games of late with shutdown pitching, Georgia Tech went back to their early-season ways on Tuesday night, using another huge offensive night in a 13-9 victory Tuesday over Georgia Southern in a slugfest at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Jackets (31-5) cranked out 13 runs on 18 hits, including six home runs in the victory that completed the season sweep of the in-state foe Eagles. Ryan Zuckerman led the charge with a perfect 5-for-5 night that included a pair of homers and four RBIs.

“I think anytime you come away with a midweek win against a quality opponent, kind of sandwiched in between two big series…we talk to these guys about just the will to win, finding a way, and I felt like we did that tonight,” said Georgia Tech head coach James Ramsey. “I think we didn’t play our cleanest, but to sit back and it’s one of those you kind of got to take a breath, you got to get something to eat, you got to get home and get some sleep, and then kind of deal with it tomorrow because I think at the end of the day, we’re finding a way that in this program when you win and you don’t win big enough or you don’t do this, you sit here and go, ‘man, we just didn’t play well, whatever,’ and you’re frustrated. But we’ll have a quality day at work tomorrow and then get on the bus and get ready to go to Chapel Hill.”

After falling behind 4-0 in the first inning thanks to some good at-bats early from Georgia Southern (12-24), Georgia Tech methodically worked itself back in the game with two in the first and one each in the third and fourth.

From there the teams traded leads a couple times with the Jackets leading 6-5 after four. Tech put some distance between itself and the Eagles with four over the fifth and sixth to go up 10-5 and then led 11-6 after seven.

Georgia Southern rallied to within two at 11-9 in the top of the eighth, but Tech answered right back with back-to-back solo homers from Caleb Daniel and Zuckerman for the final blow.

Along with Zuckerman’s huge night, five other Jackets had multi-hit efforts, including Will Baker going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Drew Burress, Jarren Advincula, Alex Hernandez and Carson Kerce each had two hits with Advincula and Hernandez each having a solo homer and Hernandez driving in two runs, Burress tripling and driving in one and Kerce coming through with his nation-leading 21st double and an RBI.

Drew Rogers rounded out the offensive stats as he crushed as solo homer in the seventh.

Carson Ballard (4-0) earned the win in relief as he came on out of the pen to cool off Georgia Southern after their hot start. He went 3 1/3 innings and allowed on unearned run on five hits with three strikeouts.

The Jackets used eight pitchers in all with four having scoreless outings. Brett Barfield and Caden Gaudette each went 2/3 scoreless as Barfield didn’t allow a hit while striking out one. Jake Lankie and Dimitri Angelakos each pitched one scoreless inning and each gave up one hit while Angelakos struck out one.

“A lot of the same guys came in and picked us up on the mound,” said Ramsey. “I mean, you look at Carson Ballard did. It was awesome. We trust him, I think, a lot. He’s going to fill up the zone. He’s got multiple pitches. He can turn the ball right, turn the ball left, work north and south when he needs to. I think he’s definitely an unsung hero at times. You sit there in the midweek and you stack up valuable innings. It’s (Dylan) Loy didn’t have to touch it tonight, (Mason) Patel didn’t have to touch it tonight. I think when you’re able to extend and pick up and you kind of can continue on your script when a guy like that goes longer than you kind of draw him out. Lankie threw the ball well. Barfield comes in, escapes the jam, and then Gaudette comes in and cleans some stuff up.”

Ethan Garrett (0-7) took the loss for Georgia Southern as he pitched one inning and gave up two runs on two hits with two strikeouts. The Eagles used eight other pitchers in the loss with all giving up at least one run.

James McCoy was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate for the Eagles with a double while Jack Myers was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs. Nico Senese added two doubles and two RBIs, Jonathan Jamie chipped in with two hits and an RBI and Bryson Trammell contributed a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Scoring recap…

Georgia Southern wasted no time denting the scoreboard for four in the top of the first as Bryson Trammell doubled in the first two runs and Jack Myers followed with a two-run homer to make it 4-0 before the Jackets even came to the plate for the first time.

Georgia Tech cut into the deficit with two runs in the bottom of the first on a two-out, two-run single by Ryan Zuckerman to make the score 4-2.

Tech further cut into the lead in the bottom of the second as Alex Hernandez drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-3, but the Jackets were unable to add on any more, leaving the bases loaded.

Georgia Tech tied it at 4-4 in the third as Zuckerman crushed a solo homer into the trees over the right field wall.

Georgia Southern took the lead back the following inning as Frank Wells came around to score on a throwing error to make it 5-4.

Jackets took their first lead of the night the following half inning as Jarren Advincula and Hernandez hit back-to-back solo homers with two outs to make it 6-5.

Georgia Tech added to its lead in the fifth with a pair of runs to make it 8-5. Carson Kerce drove in a run with an RBI single through the left side, and Drew Burress followed a few batters later with an RBI triple.

Another two-run frame came in the sixth for the Georgia Tech offense, and once again both runs came with two outs as Will Baker drove one to the right center gap for a two-run double to make it 10-5.

Georgia Southern got one back in the seventh on an RBI double from Nico Senese to cut Tech’s lead to 10-6.

The Jackets answered right back in the bottom of the seventh with a run of their own thanks to a solo homer crushed to left center by Drew Rogers to make it 11-6.

Georgia Southern rallied for three in the top of the eighth on a Myers bases-loaded walk, a Jonathan Jamie RBI single and a Senese RBI groundout to cut Tech’s lead to 11-9.

But Georgia Tech pushed the lead back out in the bottom of the eighth on back-to-back solo homers from Caleb Daniel and Zuckerman to make it 13-9.

Up Next…

Georgia Tech will head on the road this weekend for its second straight ACC series vs. a top-5 opponent as the Jackets visit Chapel Hill for three vs. North Carolina. Game 1 is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday.

“I think (the season’s) gone somewhat to script (of what we expected),” said Ramsey. I think we’re really talented. I think we are experienced, and I think we know how to play together. And so this is the type of team that you go on the road, you go at home, you go up by five, you go down by five, whatever it is, we expect to win. I think that I talk about the word poise all the time. Just you go up four. You’re down by four in the first inning, and ho-hum, and then we make an aggressive mistake and are able to work out of it on the base paths, and Zuckerman comes out with a two-out hit. So I think that’s the type of stuff that we’re seeing enough that we know that is our identity. And so it’s a great opportunity. We’re looking forward to, like I say, getting up to Chapel Hill and having a great weekend against another quality opponent.”