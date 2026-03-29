Jackets take Game 2, series vs. NC State

It took a couple big knocks late and some huge innings from the bullpen, but Georgia Tech found a way on Saturday night, defeating NC State 6-4 to take Game 2 and clinch the ACC series as the Jackets secured its fourth-straight conference series win to begin the season.

Georgia Tech (21-5, 8-3 ACC) led 4-3 going to the eighth inning but a solo homer by NC State’s Andrew Wiggins via the pinch-hit variety evened the game. That set the table for some clutch work by the Jackets’ offense as Drew Burress tripled home the go-ahead run followed by Vahn Lackey with an RBI single for some insurance and a two-run lead.

The Jackets’ Brett Barfield in to pitch the ninth and proceeded to shut the door with an inning of scoreless, hitless relief to earn his first save. He struck out one.

Barfield followed Caden Gaudette (2-0) who provided 3 1/3 innings of solid relief to earn the win as he allowed one run on one hit with three strikeouts and two walks.

Porter Buursema started on the mound for Georgia Tech and went 2 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts, and Dylan Loy came on out of the pen to pitch 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief as he allowed three hits and struck out two.

Kent Schmidt led the Jackets’ bats with three hits as he drove in three runs while Burress’ triple was part of a three-hit night in the leadoff spot as he drove in one and scored three. Lackey finished with a pair of hits, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.

Alex Hernandez added an RBI, and Jarren Advincula finished 3-for-5. Will Baker also had a hit, drew two walks and scored a run.

Anderson Nance (1-1) took the loss for NC State (18-9, 3-5 ACC) as he allowed two runs on four hits in two innings of relief, striking out three and walking two. He followed Jacob Dudan’s start as he went six innings and gave up four runs on nine hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks.

Along with Wiggins’ pinch-hit homer, Brayden Fraasman added a hit and two RBIs, and Ty Head had a double and an RBI. Rett Johnson added two hits, and Dalton Bargo had a hit and scored a run.

Up next…

Georgia Tech will look for the series sweep, which would be its first in ACC play, on Sunday with first pitch vs. NC State scheduled for 3 p.m. at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.