Jackets' TE Harpring expected to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech is expected to lose another player to the transfer portal as On3’s Pete Nakos reported Wednesday morning that tight end Luke Harpring will enter.

Harpring has been at Georgia Tech two seasons, playing in 17 total games and making one start, while compiling 16 catches and 201 yards.

Harpring played in four games to maintain his redshirt in 2024 and had three receptions for 43 yards before playing in all 13 games this past season, including one start, and racking up 13 catches for 158 yards. He had a career-high four catches for 51 yards in the Jackets’ loss at NC State on Nov. 1.

Harpring came to Tech as a 4-star (89.66) tight end prospect according to On3’s industry rankings out of the Marist School in Atlanta in the Class of 2024, picking the Jackets over several other offers. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining once he finds his next stop.

Harpring is the son of Georgia Tech basketball legend Matt Harpring, a three-time First-Team All-ACC selection who had his No. 15 retired by the program, and his younger sister Kate Harpring is one of the top girls basketball prospects in the 2026 class and recently signed to play at North Carolina.

Georgia Tech will look to continue to add to the tight end position in the transfer portal after receiving the commitment of former FCS All-American and Dartmouth tight end Chris Corbo on Monday. The Jackets already lost co-starters Brett Seither, Josh Beetham and JT Byrne, who are out of eligibility following the 2025 season, while they will return underclassmen Connor Roush, Kevin Roche Jr. and Blake Ragsdale.

Georgia Tech signed two tight ends in the 2026 class in Nathan Agyemang from Kell and Jack Richerson from Marist.