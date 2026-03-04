Jackets use strong pitching for midweek win over Georgia State

In a season to this point where Georgia Tech has won with overwhelming offense, it was a few timely runs and impressive pitching that lifted the Jackets to a 4-1 victory over Georgia State on Tuesday night at Gwinnett Field.

Georgia Tech (12-1) avenged its only loss of the season last Tuesday at home vs. the same Panthers thanks in large part to a stellar first collegiate start from redshirt-freshman pitcher Dimitri Angelakos followed by shutdown work out of the bullpen by the duo of Charlie Willcox and Caden Spivey.

Angelakos (1-0) went five innings to open the game and didn’t allow a run on just two hits while striking out five and walking none.

Willcox followed by pitching two innings of relief and allowing one run on one hit with one walk, and Spivey shut things down from there to earn his first save thanks to two innings scoreless as he allowed one hit, struck out two and walked one.

The Georgia Tech bats scored two in the fourth and one each in the sixth and ninth and had several other chances to break the game open but left 15 runners on base.

Ryan Zuckerman led the way at the plate with two hits, including a double, a homer and two RBIs. Will Baker also drove in a run with a sac fly, and Caleb Daniel added two hits of his own.

Alex Hernandez and Jarren Advincula each contributed a hit and scored a run.

Georgia State (9-5) was limited to just four hits in the loss with Cole Griffith having a hit and the lone RBI.

Cole Roberts (0-1) took the loss for the Panthers after starting and pitching five innings while allowing two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

Up Next…

Georgia Tech will now shift its attention to the weekend as it opens ACC play vs. Virginia Tech back at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The three-game set starts Friday at 6 p.m. and continues on Saturday at 2 p.m. before wrapping up on Sunday at 1 p.m.