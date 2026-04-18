Jackets' win streak snapped as they fall in series opener at UNC

Georgia Tech’s 13-game winning streak came to a sudden end on Friday evening with a 5-2 loss on the road at North Carolina in the first of three this weekend between top-5 ranked ACC teams.

The Jackets (31-6, 15-4 in ACC) saw the host Tar Heels score three runs in the first inning to take a quick lead and then add single runs in each of the second and third to go up 5-0.

Georgia Tech was able to score a run in the sixth and another in the eighth, but the big inning from the offense that they’ve become used to this season never came.

Tate McKee (6-1) suffered his first loss of the season as the Jackets’ ace lasted just 2 1/3 innings in his start and allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Tech used five other pitchers in the game as the bullpen held North Carolina (32-6-1, 14-5 in ACC) scoreless from there. Justin Shadek had the longest outing, going 2 2/3 innings and allowing no runs on two hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Brett Barfield and Caden Gaudette each tossed a scoreless inning with Barfield allowing two hits and striking out one and Gaudette not allowing a hit, striking out three and walking one.

Jamie Vicens and Dylan Loy both pitched less than an inning with Vicens going 1/3 and striking out one and Loy going 2/3 of an inning.

Georgia Tech’s offense was held to six hits as Caleb Daniel had two of them, including a double. Kent Schmidt and Ryan Zuckerman each added a hit and an RBI with Schmidt’s being a double.

Alex Hernandez chipped in with a double, and Jarren Advincula added a hit and a run scored.

Up next…

Georgia Tech will look to bounce back on Saturday when they battle UNC at noon in Game 2 of the series. Game 3 will wrap up the set at 1 p.m. in Chapel Hill.