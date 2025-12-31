JOL's Review and Forecast: Linebackers

JOL's Review and Forecast: Linebackersby: Alex Farrer6 hours agoAFarrersportsRead In AppSep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Efford (44) reacts after a missed field goal by Clemson Tigers place kicker Nolan Hauser (81) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn ImagesJackets Online takes a look at Georgia Tech's linebacker production in 2025 and looks ahead to what the position group holds for next Fall.