Skip to main content
Georgia Tech
Join Now

JOL's Review and Forecast: Defensive Backs

1000006382 (2)by: Alex Farrer1 hour agoAFarrersports
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Duke
Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Jy Gilmore (14) celebrates a play with defensive back Omar Daniels (9) during the second half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Jackets Online takes a look at Georgia Tech's defensive back production in 2025 and looks ahead to what the position group holds for next Fall.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Jackets Online
+
+
One subscription: The best Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.