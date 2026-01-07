JOL's Review and Forecast: Defensive Backs

JOL's Review and Forecast: Defensive Backsby: Alex Farrer1 hour agoAFarrersportsRead In AppOct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Jy Gilmore (14) celebrates a play with defensive back Omar Daniels (9) during the second half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn ImagesJackets Online takes a look at Georgia Tech's defensive back production in 2025 and looks ahead to what the position group holds for next Fall.