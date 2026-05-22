JOL's Student-Athlete Spotlight: GT Baseball's Will Baker

Georgia Tech Baseball annually recruits top players nationally and in the past couple years, even internationally.

The Jackets’ sophomore standout Will Baker came to play originally for Danny Hall, and now James Ramsey, two years ago all the way from Upper Coomera, Queensland, Australia and has made Atlanta his home since then, becoming a big part of the team’s success especially during the 2026 season.

With more consistent playing time as a sophomore either at designated hitter or in the outfield, Baker has taken advantage of his chances over the past few months, batting .339 this season with nine homers, 19 doubles, 48 RBIs, 42 walks and an OPS of 1.075 in 54 games (51 starts). Some even would say he was a snub on the All-ACC Team which was announced earlier this week.

Now, with the regular season behind him and his teammates that included a second straight ACC regular-season title, Baker has high expectations for what this team can do in the postseason and is hoping to be a key part of it, whether it be with his bat or glove.

Recently, JOL caught up with Baker to get talk to him about several subjects, including his journey to Georgia Tech from The Land Down Under, his jump in production from his freshman season to sophomore season, his favorite memories on the baseball diamond, his goals for the rest of 2026 and more.

Here’s some background info and some of that discussion with Baker:

Baker’s Favorites…

Food: Steak

Fast Food: Chick-fil-A

Movie: Ted 2

TV/Streaming Show: Ted Lasso

Band/Musical Artist: Young Thug

Athlete: Alexander Volkanovski

Pro Team: Tampa Bay Rays

Social Media: Instagram

Nickname: Willy B.

Georgia Tech’s Will Baker (7) celebrates his home run in April vs. Georgia at Truist Park with his teammates. (Photo by Blake Morgan/JOL)

Q & A with Baker…

JOL: What led you to coming to play baseball at Georgia Tech from Australia? Can you give a little background into that process?

BAKER: My brother played college baseball so I kind of just followed in his steps really, and I guess that’s kind of how I got into baseball. I just tried to get myself a little bit of exposure (playing different places and in the United States) and then Ramsey picked me up my junior year of high school.

JOL: Did you play any other sports growing up in Australia or was it always baseball first?

BAKER: I played Australian Rules Football my whole life. That was my main sport, and I played baseball too. Eventually I decided to go with baseball.

JOL: You played some as a freshman last year and had some ups and downs. What has allowed you to make such a big jump as a sophomore into being a consistent player?

BAKER: It’s probably just experience and playing a little more. I think in the summer I got to play a lot, and I think just playing every day kind of just taught me more. It’s been amazing.

JOL: You’ve played a little bit of infield this year and last year and also played in the outfield this season. What is your favorite position to play in the field and where do you see yourself playing long-term?

BAKER: I think I can play a little bit everywhere honestly. Wherever they put me, I think I can handle it well. It’s given me good versatility in the field.

JOL: A few weeks ago against Xavier when you were playing right field, you had a few issues with the sun. How much grief did your teammates give you for that and what have you learned from that experience?

BAKER: I’m just learning. Just learning how to play. It’s different of course depending on where you are on the field. You know the tail of the ball, playing it off the bat and judging it in the sun is hard so I’m just learning, just learning every day. The more in it I am, the more natural it gets. Yeah, just playing more and seeing it more will help.

JOL: What’s your favorite baseball memory at any level?



BAKER: My favorite memory is probably winning the ACC this year just a couple days ago, but I think I we really have bigger memories to come. We want to win the ACC Tournament and make that run to Omaha.

JOL: What do you like to do when you’re not playing baseball or at the facility?

BAKER: I really just like to sit by the pool. Just hang out with all the guys. Just chill out. Nothing else really, just really chill out.

JOL: What is your expectations for the team and for yourself individually in the postseason?

BAKER: I think the team is across the board very good. I think we’re in a good spot right now. Me personally, I think it’s just being consistent every day. This is where it gets to crunch time. Those really big spots start to come around. I think it’s good for everyone to just find a way to contribute to the team and win because that’s the most important part right now. Like just let it all go now and do whatever you can to help the team have success.