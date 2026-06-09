JOL TV: 2027 IOL Jaiden Thompson talks GT commitment

Georgia Tech added interior offensive lineman Jaiden Thompson to its 2027 recruiting class on Monday as the Rockmart (Ga.) standout announced his commitment via social media.

JOL’s Alex Farrer caught up with Thompson on Tuesday at Rockmart High to discuss his big news, why he chose the Jackets over other opportunities, how he feels he fits with the way Brent Key and Allen Mogridge do things when it comes to offensive line play and development and more.

Check out the full conversation here…