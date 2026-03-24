JOL TV: Overreaction Monday talking Scott Cross and other GT topics

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JOL Mailbag 3/23 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance
Georgia Tech has a new men's basketball coach, and spring football is in full swing. Those topics are the most-asked about in this edition of the JOL...
GT Men's Basketball officially enters Cross era with intro presser
New Jackets head coach Scott Cross welcomed to Georgia Tech as he lays out plan for building a winner, including getting "OKGs."...
Jackets' pitching, balanced bats lead way to series win at Pitt
Blakely, Barfield and Shadek shine on the mound as Georgia Tech wins rubber game at Pitt to take third straight ACC series....
Dixon locks in OV with Tech after recent visit
Georgia Tech has made a strong push for Lee County offensive lineman Shavezz Dixon over the last several weeks. Dixon was on the Flats last weekend....
Photo Gallery: Georgia Tech spring football week 2
Georgia Tech wrapped up a second week of spring practice, and the players will have a week off now for spring break. Check out some photos from week...
Ex-Tech commit Jordan Christie could end up recommitted to the Jackets
CARROLLTON, Ga.- Following offensive staff coaches, Southwest DeKalb standout receiver Jordan Christie reset his recruitment and decommitted from...
Jackets hold off Pitt rally to claim ACC series opener
Georgia Tech builds big lead early, uses clutch innings from the bullpen late to earn 11-9 victory in the first of three this weekend at Pitt....
WAR ROOM: Behind the hiring of Scott Cross
After an epic collapse, Georgia Tech's first-year athletic director, Ryan Alpert, was forced to make a men's basketball coaching change. That search...
Tech hosts Bama edge Evans for spring visit
CARROLLTON, Ga- Spain Park edge rusher Marquis Evans spent last Saturday at Georgia Tech and then camped at the Under Armour Event on Sunday. He spoke...
In-state OL Jackson's star is on the rise, talks GT and more
From not having a profile on recruiting sites at the end of last year to being one of the top offensive linemen in the Southeast just months later, it...
JOL TV: Overreaction Monday talking GT spring ball and hoops search
Georgia Tech's men's basketball search enters week two and spring football heats up. Watch JOL staff answer questions on both....
JOL Mailbag 3/16 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance
Georgia Tech's men's basketball search is ongoing, and fall camp is in full swing. That has Yellow Jacket Nation asking a lot of questions. We dive...
Tech in the hunt for elite safety Poole
Carrollton, GA- Four-star Ta'Shawn Poole from Howard has been no stranger to Georgia Tech, with multiple visits last year to the Flats for games, and...
Top QB target Newman enjoys another trip to the Flats
Sevier County (Tenn.) quarterback Cooper Newman made the four-hour drive down to Atlanta this weekend to visit Georgia Tech and take in a practice....
Georgia Tech Basketball Coaching Search Hot Board 2.0
Georgia Tech fired head men's basketball coach Damon Stoudamire last Sunday, and athletic director Ryan Alpert has been very busy since. From talking...
Georgia Tech takes Game 2, clinches series at Clemson
Jackets build early lead, bust game open with Kent Schmidt grand slam in the seventh to take down Tigers 9-3 in Game 2 of big ACC series....
Tech poised for the first big recruiting weekend of the year
Due to the ongoing construction of the Fanning Center on campus and an overhaul of the recruiting staff, Georgia Tech did not have a traditional...
Photo Gallery: Georgia Tech 2026 Spring Practice #2
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech moved inside on Thursday during some wild weather in the metro Atlanta area for the second spring practice of the year. Check...
Jackets dominant in 10-0 victory to open big series at Clemson
Tech's bats once again do the job, Tate McKee throws six scoreless innings as Jackets roll to 10-0 run rule win in series opener at ACC rival Clemson....
Transfer RB Haynes talks coming to GT, how first spring is going
Prized portal addition running back, Justice Haynes, spoke to the media for the first time as a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket on Thursday after practice....
Notes, quotes from GT's Godsey, Riggs, Hosley on Day 2 of Spring
New Tech OC George Godsey, offensive lineman Jameson Riggs and running back Malachi Hosley answer questions after Thursday's practice....
Jackets once again impress 2027 CB Allen on spring visit
2027 cornerback prospect and current Mississippi State commit visits Georgia Tech on first day of spring practice and enjoys experience....
Georgia Tech adds to recruiting department with new hires
Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key wasn't thrilled with how things were going in his recruiting department after the Jackets finished eighth in the...
Lackey completes special feat in Tech's victory vs. West Georgia
Jackets' junior standout Vahn Lackey plays eight different positions and finishes with double, homer and triple in 14-0 victory vs. Wolves....
Photo Gallery: Georgia Tech 1st day of spring football
Check out photos from Georgia Tech's first spring practice of 2026 as the Jackets hit the first for the first time this year....