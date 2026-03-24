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JOL TV: Overreaction Monday talking Scott Cross and other GT topics

by: Kelly Quinlan19 minutes agoKelly_Quinlan

Join JOL publisher Kelly Quinlan and staff writer Alex Farrer as they discuss and take questions from viewers and readers about the new Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach, Scott Cross. They also get into Tech spring football and other topics related to Yellow Jacket sports.





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