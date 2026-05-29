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JOL TV: Ramsey, Hernandez and Lackey talk Tech's 22-5 win over UIC

by: Kelly Quinlan1 hour agoKelly_Quinlan

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech opened up its home regional with a dominant 22-5 win over UIC to pick up win #49 on the season. The second-rated Jackets trailed early 2-0, but scored eight runs combined in the second and third innings before putting up a nine-spot in the fourth to crush the Flames.

Yellow Jackets baseball coach James Ramsey, catcher Vahn Lackey, and right fielder/first baseman Alex Hernandez spoke to the media following the game. Hernandez crushed three home runs and drove in nine runs on four hits to lead the way.

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