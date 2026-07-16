JOL's Countdown to Kickoff: No. 49

The countdown is on until “Toe Meets Leather” on Sept. 3 when Georgia Tech hosts Colorado in the 2026 season opener on The Flats.

Over the next several days JOL will look at a current Jacket and a historical Jacket of the corresponding number to the days until kickoff, continuing today with No. 49.

Historical Jacket: Gerris Wilkinson

Gerris Wilkinson came to The Flats in the early 2000s after gaining attention with a strong prep career at Skyline High (Cal.). He played both defensive end and linebacker for the Jackets, producing on the field at both positions and then going on to a multi-year NFL career.

Wilkinson chose Georgia Tech and signed as part of the recruiting class of 2001. He began his career as a linebacker for the Jackets before moving to defensive end in 2003 where he started and collected 47 tackles, four sacks, 12 tackles-for-loss, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended.

He switched back to middle linebacker prior to his junior season in 2004 and was impressive with 119 tackles to lead the team. He also led the team in tackles as a senior in 2005 with 85 total (44 solo) to go with nine tackles-for-loss, four sacks and two interceptions. He was a team captain and Second-Team All-ACC selection each of his final two seasons for Georgia Tech.

Wilkinson finished his Tech career playing in 50 games with 37 starts and compiled 253 tackles (121 solo), 12.5 sacks, 38 tackles-for-loss, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and six passes defended.

Wilkinson went on to be selected in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft with the 96th overall pick by the New York Giants. He played five seasons there, including winning a Super Bowl title.

He finished his NFL career in 2011 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his five-plus years in The League, Wilkinson played in 58 games with seven starts and had 73 total tackles (54 solo) with five tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles and two passes defended.

Current Jackets: Ronnie Thomas and Chuma Okoye

Tech teammates Ronnie Thomas and Chuma Okoye share the No. 49 on this year’s roster with Thomas playing a key role on special teams as a long snapper and Okoye providing depth at defensive end.

Thomas is heading into his redshirt-senior season on The Flats this Fall, his third with the program after transferring from nearby Kennesaw State where he started his college career in 2022 and 2023. He saw action in all 13 games for Tech in 2025, starting the season as the team’s short snapper on field goal and PATs and then assuming the role of long snapper on punts following teammate Will Benton’s season-ending injury midway through the season.

Thomas, who played his prep ball at Houston County (Ga.), graduated this past May from Tech with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and will continue to study business administration as part of the master’s program on The Flats.

Okoye is heading into his redshirt-junior season in Atlanta after coming to the GT program from Dacula (Ga.) in 2023 and redshirting his first year. He has yet to see game action for the Jackets and is also a business administration major.