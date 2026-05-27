Kickoff times set for the rest of GT's September matchups

The month of September came into a much clearer focus for Georgia Tech on Wednesday afternoon as the remaining kickoff times for the Jackets’ first four games of the 2026 season were released.

Head coach Brent Key and his Jackets will open the season on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. on ESPN as was previously announced in recent weeks, but the times for the next three matchups in the opening month (vs. Tennessee, vs. Mercer, at Stanford) were announced Wednesday.

Tech will host the old SEC foe Vols at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 under the lights of Bobby Dodd Stadium and follow that up by welcoming Mercer to The Flats the next Saturday (Sept. 19) for a noon kickoff.

The Jackets will wrap up the month of September with their first trip out west to take on Stanford since the Cardinal joined the ACC in the conference opener, which will be a 10:30 p.m. eastern (7:30 p.m. pacific) kickoff.

The rest of the kickoff times for the 2026 season will be announced at a later date (no later than 12 days before each game).

Georgia Tech is coming off a 9-4 season in 2025 in which it started 8-0 before dropping four of its last five games, including a 25-21 loss to BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in December. The Jackets went 6-2 in ACC play, narrowly missing out on a trip to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game.

Georgia Tech has appeared in three straight bowl games for the first time since 2012-2014.

Georgia Tech 2026 Schedule…