Lackey's extra-innings walk-off hit sends Tech to 7-0

After starting the season with six straight double-digit scoring efforts, Georgia Tech’s bats didn’t produce quite the same quantity of runs on Saturday afternoon, but the ones they did plate came right on time in a 6-5 victory over Stony Brook in 10 innings.

Georgia Tech (7-0) found itself down 5-2 going into the late innings inning but rallied for two in the sixth and one in the seventh to tie it up and set the table for some dramatics eventually in extras.

The Jackets’ junior preseason All-American catcher Vahn Lackey stepped up in a big spot and came through with a clutch, RBI single to walk it off and send the fans home happy at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Lackey continued his hot start to the season with a 2-for-4 day that included two RBIs, including the game-winning one.

Alex Hernandez was also key in the box with a three-hit afternoon, one RBI and two runs scored, and Drew Burress and Ryan Zuckerman each went deep for solo homers, both their first blasts of the season. Jarren Advincula added two hits as well, and Will Baker contributed a hit and an RBI.

Tech’s Carson Ballard (1-0) got the win in relief thanks to a scoreless, hitless inning in the 10th in which he struck out one.

Ballard followed a pair of teammates on the mound, including starter Mason Patel who got a no decision after a bit of a rocky outing in which he allowed five runs on eight hits over 3 1/3 innings of work with one strikeout and one walk. Dylan Loy came on from there and delivered 5 2/3 innings of shutdown relief, allowing no runs on no hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

Up Next…

Georgia Tech will close out its series vs. Stony Brook on Sunday at 1 p.m. looking for the sweep.