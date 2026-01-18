LB Jordan announces he's withdrawing from portal, returning to GT

Georgia Tech got some good news on the defensive side of the ball on Sunday morning as linebacker Melvin Jordan IV announced via X that he would be returning to The Flats for another season after recently entering the transfer portal.

Jordan came to Georgia Tech prior to the 2025 season after spending three years at Oregon State. In his one season as a Jacket, he played in 11 games and recorded 18 total tackles (five solo), a half a tackle-for-loss, a half a sack and one pass breakup while primarily playing as a backup behind the top two linebackers production-wise in Kyle Efford and EJ Lightsey.

Jordan previously played in 26 games at Oregon State from 2022-2024 and compiled 67 total tackles (31 solo) with 6.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack and one pass breakup as his most productive season came in 2024 when he started 10 games for the Beavers and had 45 total tackles (21 solo), 2.5 tackles-for-loss and one pass breakup.

The news comes after Georgia Tech and head coach Brent Key has secured 18 commitments in this transfer portal cycle, including eight on the defensive side of the ball (if you count Jaylen Mbakwe who could play defensive back or wide receiver) with new defensive coordinator Jason Semore officially taking over in the past week. They have yet to get a linebacker commit, however, so Jordan returning helps fill that need on the roster.