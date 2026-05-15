McKee's gem, big bats lead Tech to dominant Game 1 win at BC

Georgia Tech’s Tate McKee had himself a night on the mound on Thursday that he’ll remember for a long time.

The junior righty starter from Mount Paran Christian (Ga.) was dominant in the Jackets’ 9-0 win to open a three-game series at Boston College, going seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out a career-high 14 to earn the win and improve to 8-1 on the season.

McKee was staked to a 1-0 lead early before Georgia Tech (43-9, 23-5 in ACC) added two runs each in the third and fourth to go up 5-0. The Jackets’ bats were not done there, however, adding another run in the fifth, two more in the sixth and one in the seventh to provide more than enough offensive support.

Vahn Lackey and Parker Brosius continued their hot-hitting of late for Tech with Lackey going 2-for-4 with a homer, double and three RBIs and Brosius launching two homers, a two-run and solo shot, to finish with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Alex Hernandez also launched a solo homer and scored two runs while Jarren Advincula scored two runs and added two more hits to continue to push his nation-leading hit total closer to 100 for the season. Drew Burress also had a hit, a walk and a run scored.

Following McKee’s incredible outing, Dimitri Angelakos came in out of the bullpen and picked up right where he left off, pitching the final two frames and allowing six Boston College batters in order while striking out four. McKee and Angelakos’ 18 combined strikeouts tied a program record.

AJ Colarusso (5-3) took the loss for Boston College (36-18, 17-11 in ACC) after going five innings and allowing six runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. Luke Gallo had the Eagles’ lone hit in the loss.

Up Next…

Georgia Tech and Boston College will continue the series on Friday at 3 p.m. Carson Ballard will get the start on the mound for the Jackets.

Tech can clinch their second straight ACC regular-season title with a win or with a UNC loss at NC State on Friday.