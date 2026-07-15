Notable quotes from Jim Phillips' ACC Commissioner address 7/15

The ACC Kickoff got underway on Wednesday in Charlotte to begin three straight days of talking Atlantic Coast Conference Football ahead of the 2026 season.

Opening up the annual event was the Commissioner’s Address from ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, who has now been the top voice in the league since 2021.

Phillips gave his thoughts on several different subjects during his time at the podium on Wednesday. Here are a few of the notable soundbites from his address:

Phillips’ opening remarks…

Phillips: “Good morning and welcome the 2026 ACC Football Kickoff. It’s wonderful to see so many familiar faces here from our schools, media, television and corporate partners, bowl partners, and the many friends and stakeholders who support the ACC throughout the year. We deeply value each of you and recognize there are many demands on your time, so please know that I don’t take your attendance for granted. It’s my hope you’ve enjoyed a great summer. I’m glad we once again are together to celebrate the ACC and ACC football.

“Before I get into a little bit deeper the thoughts about the ACC, I want to begin and take a moment to recognize two individuals whose recent passings have been deeply felt across the college athletics community. Kenny Klein was a trusted friend and colleague whose service extended far beyond his time at Louisville. He was loved and respected throughout the industry. His unwavering commitment and genuine kindness earned the respect and admiration of everyone who knew him. We also honor Dr. Terry Don Phillips whose visionary leadership as Clemson’s director of athletics helped shape one of the most successful eras in the university’s history. He left a lasting legacy across the ACC and beyond.”

“Our annual kickoff is always filled with excitement for the football season, but it’s also an opportunity to reflect on the past year, celebrate our accomplishments, share our vision for the future andd answer your questions. This past February marked my fifth-year as ACC commissioner, and has truly been the opportunity of a lifetime. I remain incredibly grateful for the trust and confidence our presidents and chancellors have placed in me. I’m humbled to serve our 18 world class institutions that make the ACC unlike any other conference.”

“As I prepared for today, I found myself reflecting not only on the accomplishments of the past year, but on what we’ve achieved as the league over the last five years. I’m proud of how the ACC has navigated one of the industry’s most transformative eras. Staying true to our values, embracing change, positioning our conference for continued success, and strengthening our position as a national leader.”

“Today I can confidently say the ACC enters the 2026/27 academic year from a position of tremendous strength. Our conference is thriving athletically, academically, financially and we are leading nationally during one of the most consequential periods in the history of college sports.”

During the past academic year, 14 different ACC institutions captured conference championships. Our teams won seven national championships, while eight additional ACC programs finished as the national runners up, including Miami’s run to the CFP National Championship game.”

“Over the last five years, ACC programs have captured 36 NCAA team championships in conference-sponsored sports, the highest five year total in our 73-year history. Across football, basketball, our Olympic sports, the ACC sets the standard for competitive excellence. The success is most recently reflected in the final Learfield Directors’ Cup standings where three of the top five, six of the top 25, and every one of our 18 schools ranked among the nation’s top 90. It’s a testament to the depth and consistency that defines the ACC.”

“Now let’s talk about why we are all gathered here in Charlotte…ACC football. The 2025 season was one of the strongest in our history. For the third straight year the ACC produced at least 11 bowl-eligible teams, the longest streak in the country. We set conference records with seven teams winning at least nine games, and nine teams reaching eight wins, which also led all leagues. Our seven-post-season victories against fellow Power Four opponents were the most by any conference. With Miami’s run to the national championship game last season, following Clemson and SMU earning CFP berths the year before, the ACC has firmly established itself in the national championship conversation. Our country has noticed. Regular-season ACC football viewership increased 68% year over year, leading all Power Four conferences in audience growth. Three of the nine most watched regular season games featured ACC teams, all of which were in ACC stadiums. Miami’s CFP National Championship appearance drew more than 30 million viewers, the decade’s most-watched CFP game.

“ACC football has always embraced challenging ourselves composure and that tradition continues in 2026. Our teams will once again play the nation’s strongest non-conference schedule, including 25 games against Power Four opponents in Notre Dame, which leads all conferences. Every ACC program will at least play 10 games against Power Four opponents, and three of the Fife BS teams scheduled to play 11 such Games are from the ACC. Those numbers don’t happen by accident. It’s a reflection of the confidence of our coaches, the commitment of our institutions, and our belief that championship teams should play championship schedules.”

Phillips on ACC Championship Game and new tiebreaker policies…

Phillips: “After 13 weeks of outstanding competition, the road to Charlotte will once again culminate with one of college football’s premier championship events. On Saturday, December 5th, our top two teams will meet at Bank of America Stadium for the ACC football championship. Airing at noon on ABC, it will be the only Power Four championship game in that window, giving our student-athletes and programs the national spotlight.”

“This year also marks the introduction of a new championship tiebreaking procedure. Following a thoughtful data-driven review by our athletic directors, including the evaluation of more than 10,000 simulated season outcomes, we have adopted an approach that is built on three guiding principles. First, head-to-head results will always matter most. Second, no team will be unfairly rewarded or penalized based on the number of conference games it played. Third, when head-to-head competition cannot separate tied teams, the team with strongest overall body of work will earn the opportunity to compete for the ACC Championship and the CFP AQ.”

“We’ll share full details shortly. I think there’s going to be a sheet passed around. But we’re confident this approach is fair, transparent, data-informed, and assures our game features the two most deserving teams.”

Phillips: “I have been vocal about the idea that if you have a championship, and you have teams that truly could win a championship, and they’re not invited, which we experienced a few years ago, and others have experienced the last couple years, you don’t have the right format. So it is about greater access, if you’re going to have a true national championship. I have continued to advocate that we should increase. There’s a debate between 16 and 24. I’ve gone on record that I believe 24 is the right number for us. It would absolutely have to alter the regular season, when we start, and the calendar is really compressed. We’d have to deal with that. There’s good momentum. In our room, our coaches were unanimous, our athletic directors were unanimous coming out of the spring and into the summer. Nothing has changed.

“What we’ve asked the CFP, when I say ‘we’ I’m talking about all of the commissioners, Pete Bevacqua at Notre Dame, the 11 individuals in that room, is if our consultants to look at what is the value of those additional games, when could we play those additional games. We’re waiting for some of those answers back. We have the ability to make a change, not for this upcoming year, it will stay at 12, but if we’re going to make a change for the 2027 College Football Playoff National Championship Playoff, that would have to take place by December 1st of 2026.”

“Again, I do feel like there’s good momentum, there’s good support. You have to do things in a collaborative way. Are you can’t force anything down anyone. I really have tried to have a career built on that. We’re working collaboratively, but there’s certainly a lot of momentum about expanding the Playoff.”

Phillips going more in-depth on new tiebreakers…

Phillips: “A team’s success ranking from sports source analytics, we’ve used them in the past, it will be the third element of the tiebreaking system. It’s what the CFP uses. I think you have to go and give an opportunity to place your two best teams.”

“What’s changed this year is that there’s an AQ awarded for The Power Four conferences. So you have to do everything you can to position your championship game with those two best teams. So we’re going to stay — head-to-head matters. That’s always most important. Then we will look at the grouping and how teams fared in the regular conference season. It will come down to body of work. Who you play, when you play, the games you win, conference and non-conference will matter. That’s a major change in college sports and certainly for the ACC.”

“I’m looking forward to that. I had to just say this. We talked a lot about it, used a lot of consultants, did 10,000 algorithms of different scenarios. It warranted that kind of time and commitment so that we can position ourselves to put those two best ACC teams forward. Our schedule’s not perfect coming up this year because we’re going into that transition period where we’re going to nine games, we have an uneven number of teams in the conference. 12 of our schools will play nine conference games, five of our schools will play eight. Everyone will play 10 Power Four games, so there’s some balance there.”

“We’ll continue to watch how this thing goes. But I feel incredibly strong that we have gotten to the right place with unanimity with our membership on what this new tiebreaking policy states.”

Phillips on ACC staying true to its values while also embracing change…

Phillips: “Well, this is a proud 73-year old league. I know what matters to the presidents and chancellors at the ACC. It really is still about academics and athletics in that order. So certain things I think are forever as it relates to the ACC, and that I very much value.”

“But the industry has changed and the league has had to change along with that. I think you end up staying true to who you are. Everyone’s trying to see around the corner of where college athletics is going, but nobody can truly predict that. Fundamentally it’s about our student-athletes, it’s about competition at the highest level, it’s about providing resources and telling our story with our network.”

“But I like what we’ve done. I like what we’ve done with our staff and some of the new hires. I really like what we did with the transparency on replay. You’ll see more of that this year. The ACC, just like college sports, continues to evolve no matter how long these organizations have been around. The guiding north star for all of us across our 18 campuses are those 12,200 student-athletes, trying to do right by them, trying to give them the best experience that we can. I hope that we’re continuing to do that each and every day.”

Phillips on ACC viewership numbers…

Phillips: “The viewership growth is staggering when you think about it: 68 percent. But I would say there’s a few factors there, then I’ll go into maybe how we’re looking at those numbers, et cetera. It’s about investment, it’s about placement of games, it’s about schools challenging themselves in the non-conference. We have the most difficult non-conference schedule in the country with those 25 games. That’s been part of the ACC for a period of time. That draws attention in week zero, week one, week two. Sometimes schools could play lesser caliber teams.”

“But I think that which has been in the DNA of a lot of our coaches in the league, athletic directors, certainly the conference has tried to push that and advocate for that, that along with the changes we made with success initiatives and viewership initiatives as it relates to distribution dollars from the ACC, that’s been a motivator.”

“You eat what you kill. You have a chance to help yourself financially by playing good games, meaningful games that people want to watch, because at the end of the year if your viewership numbers have gone up, you’re going to get a bigger piece of that pie. There’s an intrinsic motivator that’s there.”

“That combination to me equals that 68 percent. Now, you have to have good teams; they have to win. But we’ve been doing that. Certainly last year was a great year, having 11 teams in bowl games, seven times with nine wins or more, all those stats that I relayed earlier. I’m very pleased with that.”

“We have to carve out a little bit on Friday night. I know the coaches don’t love that completely. I respect that. I had the five coaches that are here today down for a meeting to start with. We didn’t talk about that, but we have the best coaches in the country. I love that group. They’re committed. They can be salty at times, but they’re competitive and they understand the importance of college football.”

“They have helped us elevate college football with our presidents and chancellors that have committed to it. I like where we’re at. The point about the Friday night is there’s so much compression on Saturday. Everybody can’t play on Saturday anymore. They just can’t. There’s not enough outlets with 136 FBS schools. So we have done well to place some of our games on Thursday and Friday, not a majority of our games, but the right ones, and have worked with our TV partners on that. We try to ease that, that no one has to play more than someone else at a bigger discrepancy, but those things have been very good for the ACC.”

“I’ll just finish it off by I’m excited about the championship game time this year. We have been at 7 at Bank of America Stadium, and it’s been great. We have a tremendous relationship with the Teppers and the folks over there at Bank of America Stadium. But the weather is dicey. It just is. It can be 70 or it could be 38 degrees. To be able to play at noon, unencumbered by any other Power Four games, I’m interested to see what happens there. Probably more information than you wanted, but the TV piece is important. Feel like we’re in a really, really good place.”

Phillips on the “Save College Sports Act”…

Phillips: “I don’t agree that it’s going to limit wages. What we want is more transparency about what’s happening. We want those deals, whether names are attached or not, we want those to be transparent. We want agent registration because student-athletes are being taken advantage of. There’s been nobody that is more supportive of that I think than the ACC has been. We’re working with the Senators involved, we’re working with our historically black colleges and commissioners across the board because that can’t be the outcome. That’s not the goal of the Protect College Sports Act.”

“It’s a chance to stabilize the future of college athletics. A major part of that is making sure that student-athletes are compensated, not getting ripped off by agents. It’s also a reaffirmation of the benefits that student-athletes get, going to school, housing, books, meals, all of the intangible areas that there’s a real value on, and allow student-athletes to have those kinds of experiences.”

“We’re making progress. We have to continue to educate and bring along some of those detractors. Even the commissioners are at odds over some of the pieces of this particular act. That outcome needs to be, again, one in which there’s great transparency about what’s happening and how this benefits student-athletes financially and other ways.”

Phillips: “The tampering is serious. Whether it’s in the league or nationally, those are serious things that people are looking at and certainly have to be dealt with. What I would say is between the college sports commission and the NCAA, we have to have support for them to do the work that they’re capable of doing in order to hold schools, institutions and coaches accountable.”

“The best way to hold people accountable is for others to bring forward those types of situations and cases, and specific information about what has happened with a particular Seattle or a particular instance. So what I think there’s frustration of, which I completely understand, but part of this is when you have several impediments right now with legal cases and people going to judges and some conversation about the clarity and some of the rules, it allowing people to play in the margins.”

“As we modernize college sports, we have to make sure that we are supporting and imploring the CSC and the NCAA enforcement group to do their job. What’s sad about what I see with some of the tampering that’s going on is there’s a failure to have restraint in college sports like I’ve never seen before. Tampering, expenditures, how we don’t maybe work together collaboratively as much as we should. That has to change. It just has to.”

“Again, I can’t emphasize enough individuals that have information about tampering need to continue to come forward on that. There has to be consequences. Until there’s consequences, then we’ll get similar behavior.”

Phillips on the new five-year rule for student-athletes…

Phillips: “Common sense to me is something that we can all use a little bit more of, including the commissioner. Having five years to play seems really fair for a student-athlete. I have daughters and another son that is going to play college sport. It’s entwined in my personal life, my family.”

“Five years, beginning your 19th birthday, allowing you to play till 24, where the old model was an 18-to-22-year window. That has to be upheld. That has to be the foundational piece of how we move forward from an eligibility standpoint. It’s never been more attractive to be student-athlete. It certainly has never been I think more difficult at times, the challenges, the rigors of going to school, getting a really good degree from an ACC institution, the pressure that the student-athletes feel competing at a high level.”

“There’s NIL dollars for some of them, a few of them, depending on what subset you’re looking at. They’re smart. They’re really smart. Why wouldn’t you want to stay around a little bit longer? If you can get another degree, an undergraduate degree, and a masters, have it paid for, have all of the services that you could ever want at a particular school, unlike any time in their life, no matter how rich they are or successful they are, they’ll never have 500 people in an athletic department willing to do anything for them. And they’re able to make some money. That’s a good thing. Why would you want to leave?”

“But what it’s unfair to is the group of student-athletes that are trying to access higher education, ie, high school students. So you have to have some common sense to this thing. It can’t be a situation where a student-athlete comes in and they have an unlimited amount of time. The five years seems really fair because if you get injured, if you lose a year, you still have the four years, which is still a nice period of time to be able to play your sports. If not, you get a chance to play all five years.”

“Where there’s trouble in the system is if you tonight like the NCAA ruling or a conference ruling, that you’re ineligible to play because you’ve exhausted that eligibility, you’ve played too much, whatever the circumstances are. You just go to the local courthouse in whatever community that school is, it’s going to be hard for a judge to not take the side of a student-athlete, an 18- 19- 20- 22-year-old. I get it. But that becomes a problem. If we can get this piece of legislation that would codify that, 19 years, 24, we think we can even do it without this piece of legislation, but we’ll see if it holds up in court, that would help us.”

“It will take care of the current student-athletes, but it will allow the package of these young kids in high school that want to do the same thing that our current student-athletes and student-athletes that have graduated have been able to do. I’m big on that. We’ll have exceptions. If you go on a Mormon mission, religious exceptions, pregnancy, military duty, you have to have a few exceptions. It needs to be as outlined and clear as possible so there is no misinterpretations.”

“I don’t blame a student-athlete for wanting to get another year of eligibility no matter what the circumstance is. But as it’s done in our conference, sometimes you have to go against that. I don’t like that. I don’t like going against student-athletes, but I did in the springtime with one of our student-athletes because I just didn’t feel like another year of eligibility was appropriate.”