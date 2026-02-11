Notes and quotes from opening week media with Burress, Advincula

Notes and quotes from opening week media with Burress, Advinculaby: Alex Farrer1 hour agoAFarrersportsRead In AppGeorgia Tech head coach James Ramsey (second from right) and several players look on during batting practice on Tuesday at Russ Chandler Stadium as the Jackets get ready to open the 2026 season this weekend vs. Bowling Green. (Photo by Alex Farrer/JOL)GT's Drew Burress and Jarren Advincula met with the media on Tuesday to answer questions before the Jackets open the season this weekend.