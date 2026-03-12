Skip to main content
Georgia Tech
Photo Gallery: Georgia Tech 2026 Spring Practice #2

by: Kelly Quinlan2 minutes agoKelly_Quinlan

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech moved inside on Thursday during some wild weather in the metro Atlanta area for the second spring practice of the year. Check out some photos from the action.

CB Zachary Tobe
Tobe
CB Dalen Penson
CB Jaylen Mbakwe
CB Jaedyn Terry
CB Jon Mitchell
Defensive ends and rush ends
RE Amontrae Bradford and DL coach Jess Simpson
DE Jordan Walker
DE Lex Willis, DE Jordan Walker, RE Noah Carter
RE Chuma Okoye
DE AJ Hoffler
Brent Key holds court
Jordan Allen chats with WR coach Jafar Williams
WR Debron Gatling
WR Evan Haynes
WR Jordan Allen
QBs Graham Knowles and Grady Adamson
Gatling and Allen chatting
TE Kevin Roche
TE Nathan Agyemang
TE Gavin Harris
TE Blake Ragsdale and Harris
Edwin, Mermans, Riggs and Agyemang
TE Spencer Mermans
WR Rahkeem Smith
OL Courtlin Heard
Ragsdale and OL Favour Edwin
OL Drills
DT Tim Griffin
DT Christian Speakman
RE Noah Carter
QB Alberto Mendoza
WR JJ Winston

